‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Announces Sudden Episode Delay

If you were looking forward to a brand-new episode of Attack on Titan today, you need to step back from the computer. A new report from Japan has gone live, and it has confirmed the anime is taking an unexpected break this week.

According to Attack on Titan‘s official website, the anime is delaying episode 48 one week. The decision was made to free up networks for coverage of Typhoon Trami.

Currently, episode 48 is set to air on October 7th on NHK General TV as its October 1st premiere was bumped. Attack on Titan is just one of several programs to be shifted in light of NHK’s overage of Typhoon Trami.

SNK EP. #48 [Bystander] will not be broadcast later today. It’s timeslot will be airing relevant news and information regarding their current typhoon instead. SNK EP #48 airdate is slated to be delayed by one week (broadcast planned to move to 10/7, at usual timeslot). Stay safe~ //t.co/0MlTPN9cJm — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) September 30, 2018

In fact, a slew of musical acts have also been forced to cancel their schedules in Japan because of the inclement weather. AAA, Perfume, AKB48, and others have restricted their schedules. Several advanced screenings for upcoming anime titles were also cancelled along with a handful of conventions.

Television hasn’t been the only sector affected by this new typhoon’s arrival. It seems Tokyo Disneyland was impacted by its presence as the resort closed an hour early on Sunday to accommodate the weather. It will reopen on Monday an hour later than usual. As for Universal Studios Japan, the park chose to close entirely on Sunday but plans to reopen on Monday for regular hours.

How will you fill in the void left by Attack on Titan‘s super-short hiatus? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

