Attack on Titan Kills Off One Of Its Major Heroes

Attack on Titan knows what it means to lose loved ones, but the show hasn’t shied away from death as such. Fans have become accustomed to losing their favorite characters, but fans felt the show’s main trio was safe for some time to come. But as it turns out, that dreams was little more than a fantasy.

So, you’ve been warned! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan season three! Read at your own risk:

Recently, Attack on Titan put out a new episode, and it was there fans enjoyed a rather intense episode. With the Survey Scouts at a horrible disadvantage, fans began wondering if it was just a matter of time until their heroes lost. However, the battle’s tide turned before long, but it did come at a cost.

In order to give Eren a chance to defeat the Colossal Titan, a sacrifice had to be made, and Armin chose to pay for it with his life.

A true hero.

After waking up Eren, fans watched as Armin set a trap before the Colossal Titan to give his friend a chance to launch a sneak attack on Bertholt. The plan worked well as the Colossal Titan tried to fry Armin with his heat vents, but the soldier did not back down. Even as he was cooked alive, Armin held tight to ensure Eren would be able to take down their former friend, and he did just that. Eren was able to pluck Bertholt from his titan husk dismembered, but the boy had little desire to celebrate. Instead, the episode ended as Eren walked forward with Bertholt behind him until they reached Armin’s burnt body.

“I knew you wee more of a hero than anyone else,” Eren said upon reaching Armin’s smoking corpse.

While it appears the Survey Scouts won their battle, they did so at a cost they never dreamt of paying. Not only is Erwin on his last legs, but Armin gave his life as well to ensure victory against their enemies. Now, fans are dreading to see the fallout of these latest sacrifices, and they are certain Levi and Mikasa will react poorly to the sobering reveal.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.