Attack on Titan Episode 54 Synopsis Released

Attack on Titan is moving into the back half of season three as quickly as it likes. Since its spring debut, the anime has raked in praise from fans across the globe, and the show is eager to keep the steam going.

After all, the first synopsis for Attack on Titan episode 54 has gone live, and it paints a bleak picture for the Surveys Corps.

Recently, the official website for Attack on Titan posted the new blurb, and it can be read below:

“In a desperate situation, the Survey Corps’ recruits go against the Beast Titan eady to die under Erwin’s command. Eren, meanwhile, is also preparing a plan…”

The synopsis was posted alongside a teaser image, and the shot is all about Armin. The soldier is seen in a close-up shot looking rather angry. With this teeth gritted, Armin seems prepared to tackle the stacked odds put against the army, and fans know he has some big obstacles to surmount. Not only has the Beast Titan shown back up, but he is flanked by the Armored Titan and Colossal Titan. The power of these three combined with some other mindless Titans is impressive to say the least, so Armin is smart to brace himself while he still can.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.