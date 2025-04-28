This Long Neglected Fantasy Anime Needs to Make a Comeback (And I’ll Not Give Up Until It Does)

In an industry dominated by shonen series, countless shojo and josei anime don’t get the recognition they deserve. Oftentimes, even when an anime adaptation gets critical acclaim and decent popularity, studios prefer to work on other genres or demographics instead of shojo and josei. This includes Studio Pierrot, which, despite its popularity, has more than a few cases of neglecting anime adaptations, even the popular ones. We are all aware that Bleach’s final arc didn’t receive an adaptation until ten years later. Although they released a Black Clover film in 2023, fans have been awaiting a Season 5 confirmation since 2021.

Additionally, the beloved shojo anime Yona of the Dawn, which debuted in 2014 and aired 24 episodes till 2015, still hasn’t gotten a second season. The manga is fairly popular worldwide and has a dedicated fan base, who are all still waiting to see Yona continue her epic journey. The original manga is currently in its final stretch, which proves we should get a sequel now more than ever. Unfortunately, more than a decade has passed since then, but Pierrot keeps its silence on neglecting one of the best shojo manga. However, as they say, no news is good news, so I still won’t lose hope for a sequel.

Yona of the Dawn Anime Didn’t Cover the Main Story

In the anime’s brief 24 episodes, the series merely covered the prologue, but the real story begins after Yona gathers all Four Dragon Warriors. Initially, she’s a typical spoiled princess who knows nothing of the world. So, when tragedy struck and she was driven out of her castle with her bodyguard and childhood friend, Hak, she completely collapsed, struggling to even get back on her feet. After realizing her life is still in danger despite leaving the castle and that Hak can’t protect her on his own, Yona knew she couldn’t keep going on like this.

Together, the duo set out in search of the Four Dragon Warriors as an Oracle suggested. The legendary warriors are said to possess incredible powers bestowed on them by the heavens so they can protect the Crimson Dragon King. The anime ends after Yona convinces all the Dragon Warriors to join her group while also simultaneously growing stronger in her own way. With Hak, the best warrior in the kingdom, and the superhuman powers of the warriors, she has all the power she needs to even take back her castle from her cousin and her father’s murderer, Soo-Won. However, that’s not what Yona wants at all.

The anime leaves behind several unanswered questions about our protagonist. Her journey ended before it could even begin. The story continues in the manga, following her through many hardships. Despite being a compassionate man, the pacifist ideals of Yona’s father led to the downfall of the kingdom. Hence, Yona believes it’s her responsibility to fight for the peace of the Kouka Kingdom and make up for her father’s incompetence.

The Yona of the Dawn Manga Is Currently in Its Final Arc

The manga debuted in 2009, touching the hearts of many with its incredible story, captivating characters, and one of the best character developments seen in a Shojo series. Although the finale release date has yet to be announced, it has been officially confirmed that the series is in its final arc. After her group is gathered, she visits every territory in her kingdom and even travels to the neighboring countries. The people suffer from corrupt officials, the infertile land, drug addiction, war, and all kinds of issues. Unlike Soo-Won, who tries to fix the kingdom from the throne, Yona takes a more subtle approach and wins the hearts of people wherever she goes.

She also makes allies along the way and proves her worth as a worthy princess of the kingdom. As the story continues, it also focuses on the romance between the main duo, who are loved among the fandom for being an exceptional power couple. Now that the story is in its final phase, we will see her overcoming the final obstacle to save the Dragon Warriors from their cruel destiny that has been plaguing them for over a thousand years. Even though it’s been over a decade, I still think there’s a chance either Pierrot will release a sequel or another studio will take up a reboot. The manga has more than enough following to guarantee the success of the anime.