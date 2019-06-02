Attack on Titan Staff Warns Fans About Next Episode

Attack on Titan is slowly winding down its third season, but the anime has plenty left to offer. Not only does the show still have several episodes left to go, but a new note from the anime’s staff promises its next episode will be unbearably sad.

Recently, fans of Attack on Titan hit up social media to wait for the show’s next episode. Season three will return tonight with episode 55, and a staffer with WIT Studios took to Twitter to help fans prepare for the release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ll help you a little,” the worker wrote on Twitter before adding: “Don’t forget to bring tissues or your handkerchief!”

So, there you have it. Attack on Titan is about to get impossibly upsetting, and you know it has to be bad when the staff at WIT Studios says as much. The company has been with Attack on Titan from the very start, and they have helped bring about some truly traumatizing scenes in that time. Now, it looks like something is about to go down with the Survey Scouts again, and it will have fans feeling more weepy than anything else.

Of course, fans are still eager to see what this new episode has to offer. Attack on Titan stepped out last week with one of its most-praised releases to date. In fact, the last episode of season three has become the highest-rated of Attack on Titan yet as ratings on IMDb, MAL, and Reddit skyrocketed once episode 54 wrapped. Now, fans are poised to receive another doozy with episode 55 which may just break their hearts.

So, are you excited for this new episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.