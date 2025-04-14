One Piece Breaks Hearts With Sentomaru vs. Kizaru Fight

Just when the Straw Hats were planning to escape to Elbaf, the chaos in the Egghead Island has taken a turn for the worse with the arrival of Marines in One Piece. Led by Admiral Kizaru, nine Vice Admirals and 100 Marine ships invade the island to not only kill Vegapunk but also capture the Straw Hat Pirates. Of course, they won’t let the pirates slip past them so easily. To make matters worse, Lucci and the CP0 members (except Stussy) reveal their true colors and confirm that the temporary alliance was nothing but an act. Luffy and Zoro were skeptical the first time Lucci suggested a truce, but the Yonko accepted it anyway.

The previous fight with CP0 was merely a prologue of what’s about to come. Egghead is one of the most shocking arcs in the series, and the anime will soon reveal why. Amid the chaos, in an unexpected turn of events, Marine Officer Sentomaru decides to stand in Kizaru’s way. Sentomaru was introduced in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc and is easily one of the most loyal officers, but he finally decides to put his personal feelings over his duty. Despite the massive difference in their power, Sentomaru is determined to stop the Admiral.

One Piece Episode 1125 Makes Sentomaru vs. Kizaru Even More Tragic With a Flashback

One Piece confirmed earlier that the relationship between Sentomaru and Kizaru isn’t simply limited to that of a superior and a subordinate. Sentomaru addresses the Admiral as “Uncle” and even treats him with respect. In Episode 1125, we find out that both Vegapunk and Kizaru met Sentomaru when he was a child. As someone who was the biggest asset of the World Government, Vegapunk personally knew almost all the higher-ups, even the Five Elders.

Additionally, he and Kizaru have been friends for several years. During a mission with Kizaru, Vegapunk comes across a child who had defeated all the bears that were causing all kinds of problems to the villagers. However, Sentomaru was kicked out of his village and had nowhere else to go. Seeing his predicament, Vegapunk hired him as his bodyguard, and the three used to spend quite a lot of time together. During their brutal battle, Kizaru even reminisced about the past and called his junior adorable.

However, because of the cruel twist of fate, the two stand before each other as enemies. Anyone can guess what happened during the fight; Sentomaru just wasn’t strong enough to defeat Kizaru. The Admiral defeats the young Marin and heads towards his old friend to kill him because of his orders. Luckily, Luffy finds the perfect opportunity to stop the Marine powerhouse and begin their rematch after two years. Even so, not only did Sentomaru lose the chance to protect the man who gave him a home, but being insubordinate in the middle of an emergency will likely have a heavy price to pay. For all we know, it’s quite possible that Sentomaru’s career as a Marine Officer is all but over.