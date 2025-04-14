Solo Leveling: What We Want to See in Season 3

Solo Leveling has come to an end with Season 2 of the anime, and there are some big things we need to see when it comes back for Season 3. Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow- made its debut earlier this year as one of the most hyped new releases of the year overall. Now that the second season has officially come to an end, it was no surprise to see why it was so highly anticipated among fans as Sung Jinwoo had some of his biggest moments in the anime to date. But as the anime continues, it’s going to be an uphill battle.

Solo Leveling Season 2 unfortunately came to an end without word on whether or not the series would be returning for a third season, and it might be a while before that happens as some signs would have shown by this point. Given the popularity of the franchise, however, it’s highly likely that the third season will be making its debut in the future with all sorts of potential to adapt more of the original webcomics that helped bring it all to life. But it needs to make some adjustments in the next season.

Solo Leveling Needs to Show More of Its Other Characters

Solo Leveling has been telling Sung Jinwoo’s story as he’s been rising from being the weakest Hunter in Korea to becoming one of the strongest in the world as of the end of the second season. It’s been focused on his singular journey to this new level of strength, and by the end of the second season he’s fully accomplished his goal of saving his mother from her coma. But as the anime continued through its episodes, Sung himself was wondering where he should actually go next as he wonders whether or not he should even keeping fighting as much as he should.

But the major issue with Sung’s journey in the series thus far is the fact that it’s so isolated. Because he’s the only one who can grow stronger with each new fight, and because he largely kept it a secret from the majority of the anime’s run, it’s meant that every other character in the series has been pushed to the wayside. This includes all of the other Hunters in Korea, whose own abilities have since been dwarfed by how much Sung has grown thus far. This is only going to further push them to the side as Sung gets even stronger in the episodes to come.

Solo Leveling Season 3, regardless of the arcs to come, needs to find a way to address this issue and include more of the characters who are also around him. Because he’s become such an isolated figure within the series, the rest of his world has since become much less important. No other character really matters, and that’s only going to get worse if that doesn’t change any time soon. A series is only as good as the story it wants to tell, and that story is only as good as the characters who are in it. It needs a chance to be less “solo.”

Solo Leveling Needs a Story

But it would be hard for Solo Leveling to tell its story with its characters without a real story at the center of it all in the first place. That’s a major issue that needs to be fixed with the third season of the series. The real draw of the show was showcasing how Sung was going to get stronger, and now he’s reached a ceiling where it’s no longer going to be as impressive. He’ll keep defeating stronger enemies with each battle, and they will certainly be cool to watch, but it’s no longer going to be as dramatic of a difference as seen in the first season.

If the anime continues down this route, it’s going to lead to a series of diminishing returns for Solo Leveling’s third season. And if the anime no longer features its other characters and makes them watch on the sidelines to see what happens while Sung is doing the tough work, this also means that the central draw is just going to be less interesting all around. The way to fix this is with a story that makes the central mystery all the more interesting. Sung still has yet to figure out what’s going on with the system, and that would be a great move for the next season to explore it more.

The final episode of Solo Leveling Season 2 teased stronger monsters with the ability to speak and travel between worlds, and this could be a sign that the anime is finally going to explore that central mystery. It’s something that the show needs to fix heading into the anime’s future, and one that would make that next season hits so much better. Its story just needs to kick in for someone, somewhere.