5 Most Beloved Anime of 2026 So Far

The Spring 2026 season is also coming to an end, meaning half of the year has passed and, with it, half of the year’s new anime. The first two seasons of 2026 have delivered many anime, including several returning with new seasons. In particular, Winter emerged as a season packed with strong returning series, while Spring was more focused on new anime.

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Though there have been dozens of anime, only a few have managed to stand out from the rest, and fans have been highly receptive to them as well. So far, three particularly beloved anime have come from the Winter season, while one has especially stood out from Spring, with another being a Summer anime that was partially released earlier in Spring. For various reasons, these anime became sensations with their releases in 2026.

5) Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

Image Courtesy of Asahi Production

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You was originally supposed to release in the Summer season, but Crunchyroll released the first half of the anime earlier as a mini 12-episode run. As the title suggests, the series follows its male protagonist sharing a smoke behind the supermarket with a hipster-dressed woman in her late 20s. While the anime does nothing particularly exceptional, it has emerged as one of the highest-rated anime, accumulating close to 40,000 ratings with a near-perfect score.

Fans’ reception highlights how anime depicting the realities of adult working life is something the medium has been lacking, and the series is helping to fill that gap. This is ultimately widening the demographic appeal of anime, which fans are clearly appreciating.

4) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Courtesy of Studio KAI

Some anime are destined to be among the greats from the very beginning, and Sentenced to Be a Hero‘s premiere did exactly that. The anime emerged right as the year began, with a movie-level first episode that was well received by fans. Its premiere was enough to establish it as one of the biggest anime of 2026, with some even claiming that the year had already found its best new anime.

The series achieved this with a perfect premiere and an intriguing plot that served as a refreshing answer to the oversaturation of isekai anime. While the series maintained consistency in its narrative structure, it also concluded its season in a major way. It has truly been one of the most unique anime releases of the year, offering a new outlook on the anime landscape.

3) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier was one of the most anticipated anime of the year, thanks to the popularity of its manga. However, nobody knew just how good the anime would be until it actually premiered, as the first episode immediately showcased how beautifully crafted the series is. The anime perfectly captures the magical essence of fantasy and goes even further in how it depicts that concept.

While many fantasy series portray magic as something mysterious, Witch Hat Atelier introduces the unique notion that magic is scientific and logical. Combined with Bug Films’ stellar adaptation, which further elevates the series’ magical premise, the anime has led fans to describe it as truly magical, with one of its episodes even being hailed by many as the best episode of the year.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End emerged as one of the defining new anime of the modern era and replaced Fullmetal Alchemist as the highest-rated anime on MAL. As such, anticipation for the second season, which was released this year, was naturally high, and fans celebrated its return, with the new season initially being received even more positively than the first.

This highlights just how beloved the series is among fans. Although Season 2 ultimately failed to maintain its position at the very top, the season was still unique in how perfectly it captured the themes the series has always sought to convey: embracing the journey and reflecting on life. Ultimately, this season only further strengthened the beloved qualities of the Frieren anime.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was even more anticipated than Frieren, and the season continued the series’ dark fantasy with high-stakes action. Almost every episode featured new battles with intriguing depth and a level of animation that was truly unparalleled. There were hardly any moments in the season that felt lacking, as each new episode seemed to surpass the last.

However, it was the final episode that elevated expectations even further, delivering a masterclass in fluid animation and choreography on par with high-budget films. This propelled fans to rate it as the best episode of the entire anime and one of the highest-rated anime episodes on IMDb of all time. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is not just one of the most beloved anime of 2026, but also one of the most beloved series of recent years.

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