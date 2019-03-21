‘Attack on Titan’ Shares First-Look at Beast Titan Funko Pop Figure

Attack on Titan has put out plenty of figures over its tenure, but the franchise is far from done. With its anime and manga going strong, companies like Funko are lining Attack on Titan with toys on the regular.

Oh, and it seems the Beast Titan is finally getting its own figure. It might just terrify you though…

Recently, the team at Funko shared a first-look at the Funko for the Beast Titan. The piece was shown during a live video, and fans were quick to share stills of the figure with one another.

Preview for new Funko POP! figure of Beast Titan! 😍😍😍 Release date: April 2019 pic.twitter.com/tmvuwdpnvy — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) March 21, 2019

As you can see above, the Beast Titan is posed close to the group. The creature is crouching down with its long arms braced against its knees. The figure highlights the Beast Titan’s sharp teeth given his smile, and the hairy beast comes off downright terrifying thanks to its eyes.

According to Funko, this figure is slated for a spring release. The item will hit shelves in April 2019, and that date wasn’t pick out of nowhere. The reveal will align with the return of Attack on Titan season three. The anime is slated to return to TV at the beginning of April, and fans expect the Beast Titan to be heavily involved with the season’s back half.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

