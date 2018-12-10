‘Attack On Titan’ Stresses One Hero’s Monstrous Turn With Shocking Scene

Attack on Titan fans have come to expect plot twists at every turn. Time and again, the series has taken expectations and subverted them with something wild, and the manga did that with its new chapter. However, there are some readers who can’t believe how much one hero has changed, and it is all for the worst.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for chapter 112 below!

Recently, Attack on Titan put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans saw Eren Jaeger take a turn to the dark side that cannot be undone. The last few chapters have set up the former hero to be one of Attack on Titan‘s biggest villains, and Eren settled into his new role easily when he met with his old friends.

After threatening Armin and Mikasa by transforming, fans watched as Eren went full villain. Not only did the boy being monologuing his reasons for betraying the Paradis military, but he made things personal as he seemingly cut ties with his childhood friends.

“I am free. Whatever I do. Whatever I choose. I do it out of my own free will,” Eren said, telling the pair he chose to assist Zackly’s assassination without any prompting.

When Mikasa tried to refute his claims, Eren shrugged her off coldly, and the dramatic encounter ended with the protagonist admitting he’s always hated Mikasa. The boy went so far as to fight Armin when the other boy squared up to defend Mikasa, a fact that proves how far Eren has fallen.

Clearly, fans were not expecting Eren to have such a vile encounter with his friends, and his harsh words only solidified his growing role as a villain. With Attack on Titan in its final arc, lines are being drawn between sides, and it turns out Eren is finished batting for Paradis. Now, the Titan Shifter is ready to lead his own conquest, and Eren planted his stake by ruthlessly wrecking his longest lasting friendships.

