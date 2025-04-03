10 Best Anime to Watch If You Like My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia’s seventh season came to a phenomenal end in October last year, with its highly anticipated Season 8 expected to release later this year. But with Season 8 confirmed to be the series’ final season, fans have been feeling emotional at the prospect of having to say goodbye to Deku once and for all. The series had everything: intense training arcs, friendships that ride the thin line between camaraderie and outright murder attempts, and a world where being a hero isn’t just about throwing punches.

Few anime capture the grindset of a wannabe hero quite like My Hero Academia. But MHA is certainly not the only one focusing on proving your worth when it matters the most. From Mob Psycho, featuring a pacifistic psychic who fears losing control of his emotions, to One-Punch Man, following the story of the strongest hero nobody knows about, here are 10 anime that will scratch that MHA-shaped itch. So, if you love underdog stories, explosive battles, and characters who get up no matter how hard they get smacked down, keep reading.

One-Punch Man

If MHA is about climbing the ranks, One-Punch Man is about what happens when you accidentally hit the ceiling and punch a hole through it. Saitama, the world’s strongest bald man (sorry, Krillin), can end any fight in one hit. But instead of glory, he gets ignored, overlooked, and stuck dealing with bargain-bin villains who don’t even recognize their own impending doom.

Despite its meme-worthy premise, OPM digs into the whole “hero society” thing in a way that MHA fans will love. The Hero Association ranks, the struggle for recognition, and the politics of being a pro hero? It’s all there. Plus, Saitama’s dynamic with Genos mirrors Midoriya and All Might — except imagine if All Might was a bored salaryman and Midoriya was a murder-obsessed cyborg.

Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Tsuna starts off as the human equivalent of a wet paper towel. No skills, no confidence, no business even thinking about the mafia. Then comes Reborn, a tiny, gun-wielding hitman baby, who decides to turn Tsuna into the next mafia boss through sheer chaos and pain.

If you love watching Midoriya struggle through unhinged training regimens, then Tsuna’s glow-up will be right up your alley. The rivalries are just as intense, with Hibari giving off major “Bakugo but quieter” vibes. And when Tsuna finally embraces his inner badass? Fans couldn’t have been happier.

The God of High School

Take MHA’s U.A. Sports Festival, strip away the school setting, crank up the power levels, and you get The God of High School. Jin Mori is already an absurdly skilled fighter. But when he enters a martial arts tournament that quickly escalates into gods and demons throwing hands, he realizes he’s barely scratching the surface of his true strength.

Like Midoriya, Mori gets dunked on by stronger opponents and has to push his limits to keep up. But unlike U.A., where they technically have rules, this tournament is basically meant to pit the winner against an entity that can summon literal deities. Expect high-energy rivalries, over-the-top action, and, much like MHA, a main character who just refuses to stay down.

Assassination Classroom

Class 3-E is Kunugigaoka Junior High School’s dumping ground for “losers.” But what sets them apart is their teacher. Meet Koro-sensei, a yellow, tentacled, Mach 20-speed assassination target who might just be the best mentor this class of misfits will ever have.

If MHA is about heroes proving their worth, Assassination Classroom is about a bunch of underdogs showing the world (and themselves) that they matter. Koro-sensei teaches them everything—combat, strategy, self-confidence—while also being a wholesome menace. The dynamic is as if All Might had a side gig as an unkillable octopus hitman, and Class 1-A was armed with sniper rifles. Also, prepare for emotional damage because this show will hit you in the feels when you least expect it.

Mob Psycho 100

Imagine Midoriya with 100% of One For All (and more) all the time. That’s Mob, an absurdly overpowered psychic. But instead of wanting to be the strongest or working towards some other great ambition, Mob just wants to live a normal life. Unfortunately, living a normal life completely independent of his powers is difficult, as having god-tier psychic powers attracts every lunatic in a 10-mile radius.

Just as Midoriya has a close relationship with his mentor, All Might, Mob, too, has a mentor figure. However, Mob’s mentor, Reigen, is basically the polar opposite of All Might. He has zero superpowers and runs on pure charisma, luck, and scam energy. But despite being a con artist, Reigen’s life lessons hit hard, teaching Mob (and the viewers) that raw strength isn’t what makes you great—it’s how you use it. If you love MHA’s balance of insane fights and heartfelt moments, Mob Psycho 100 will slap you right in the soul.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Iruma is the nicest kid alive, which is unfortunate because he’s been sold to a demon and now has to survive in a school where everyone wants to eat him. His strategy? Be so likable that even the strongest demons want him on their side.

Much like Midoriya, Iruma goes from powerless to legendary—not through brute force but by learning, adapting, and surprising everyone with how much potential he actually has. His mentor, Sullivan, gives off major All Might vibes (if All Might was a doting grandpa who spoiled Midoriya rotten). His rival, Asmodeus, meanwhile, starts off as an arrogant powerhouse but eventually becomes his biggest supporter as the series prepares for its fourth season.

Tokyo ESP

Tokyo descends into chaos as ordinary people suddenly awaken ESP abilities overnight. With no hero schools or structured training, some use their newfound powers to become vigilantes, while others embrace full-blown villainy. Caught in the middle is Rinka—a completely normal girl who just wants a quiet life but instead gains the ability to phase through walls, throwing her straight into the battlefield.

If My Hero Academia took away U.A. and let quirks run wild with no oversight, you’d get Tokyo ESP. The government scrambles to keep up—much like how Pro Heroes struggle to manage a quirk-filled society—while Rinka, an unwilling participant, is forced to rise as an underdog hero. Think of her as Midoriya, but with even more reluctance and absolutely no safety net.

Zetman

Jin Kanzaki isn’t your average shonen protagonist. No “I want to be the strongest hero” speeches here—just a dude born with the ability to transform into a walking nightmare called Zet. His job? Wipe out rampaging creatures known as Players. His problem? Society doesn’t exactly love a guy who looks like the final boss.

If MHA is about nurturing potential, Zetman is about surviving it. Midoriya has All Might, Jin has… nobody. No mentors, no structured hero system, just raw, unfiltered power and a world that fears him.

His struggle leans closer to characters like Shigaraki and Stain, constantly questioning if heroism is even worth it when everyone treats you like a monster. This is the MHA formula thrown into the deep end—dark, brutal, and unrelenting. If you’re into the whole “great power, greater existential crisis” vibe, Zetman is where it’s at.

Fairy Tail

If My Hero Academia had you hyped over explosive showdowns and friendships stronger than All Might’s back muscles, then Fairy Tail is your next adrenaline fix. Welcome to Fiore, a land where magic fuels everything from daily chores to full-scale wars. And at the heart of the chaos? Fairy Tail — the rowdiest, most destructive, yet undeniably lovable guild in town.

This isn’t just another action-packed shonen—it’s a ride-or-die story about found family and protecting your own. Leading the charge is Natsu Dragneel, a fire-breathing menace with an unshakable loyalty to his crew. Much like Class 1-A, the members of Fairy Tail don’t power up because some prophecy said so—they earn every ounce of strength through blood, sweat, and enough friendship speeches to make even the toughest villains reconsider their life choices. If MHA had you hooked on epic rivalries, emotional gut-punches, and underdogs proving their worth, then Fairy Tail is about to feel like home. Just with more magic, more mayhem, and way more property damage.

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

Simon starts off as a quiet, self-doubting kid, basically Midoriya before he learned how to punch without breaking his arms. But then there’s Kamina—his over-the-top, ride-or-die mentor who refuses to accept anything less than absolute greatness. If All Might’s speeches gave you chills, Kamina’s insane, impossible-is-a-mindset philosophy will shake you to your core.

Except here’s the difference—MHA keeps things grounded in structured hero training. Gurren Lagann? It throws logic out the window, then drives a mecha through that window into space. MHA’s “Plus Ultra” mentality is cranked up to unimaginable levels as Simon doesn’t just push past his limits—he obliterates them. If you love emotional highs, mind-blowing battles, and the kind of energy that makes you want to flip a table and go conquer the universe, Gurren Lagann delivers.