‘Attack On Titan’ Creator Drops One Depressing Armin Teaser

You shouldn’t be surprised to hear things are as heavy as ever with Attack on Titan. Hajime Isayama knows just how to needle fans into tears, and the whump is real for guys like Eren. However, it is Armin who fans are most concerned about these days.

Recently, Bessatsu Shonen Magazine put out its latest issue, and the September piece held a Q&A with Isayama. It was there the artist answered a few fan-questions, and he revealed a depressing fact about Armin.

When Isayama was asked if Armin goes off on his own to scream in the forest, the creator said the boy still does so. In fact, the artist had the follow to say: (via Ya Boy Levi)

“Recently, the amount of times [he’s going] is increasing.”

For fans, the screaming may be off-putting, but there’s some sad context behind the question. In the past, the creator told readers Armin screams alone in the forest in order to relieve stress without bothering others. If those excursions are on the rise, then Armin is more stressed than before. And, if you are caught up with the manga, then you know that is definitely the case.

After all, the most recent chapters of Attack on Titan have put Armin in a hard place. Not only was the boy forced by Eren to use the Colossal Titan to take out Marleyean soldiers, but Armin has to wrestle with his best friend’s betrayal. Under arrested by Paradis, Eren is being tried for his reckless actions, and others in the military aren’t sure if Eren is still on their side or not.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Funimation has confirmed the new season’s English simuldub will begin in August before it airs on Toonami.

Do you think Armin is going to make it through Attack on Titan in one piece?