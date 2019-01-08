‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals Bloody Beast Titan Twist

Attack on Titan has pulled off some impressive twists in its time, but the manga is always looking to outdo itself. Some readers might have thought the series hit its limit, but the story hit back at them with one of its biggest twists as of late… and it proves the Beast Titan can never be trusted.

Recently, Attack on Titan stepped out with its newest chapter, and the update saw Captain Levi level with Zeke Jaeger. The Titan Shifter is a prisoner of Paradis with Levi holding a personal grudge against the older man. Of course, the famed soldier knew better than to trust Zeke, but nothing could have prepared the man for the plan the Beast Titan laid out.

After all, the sly villain managed to turn dozens of Levi’s faithful comrades into Titans, leaving both the soldier and fan stunned out of their wits.

The moment came as chapter 112 came to a close. Attack on Titan saw Levi and Zeke spar verbally. After asking after some win, Zeke is left imprisoned as Levi promises to kill the Titan Shifter soon enough despite orders. He owes it to Erwin to kill the Marley native, but things take a turn when Zeke manages to break free into the forest. Letting out a roar, Levi realizes Zeke has trigger the use of his Beast Titan power, and he is left surrounded by dozens of flesh-hungry Titans who were once his soldiers.

The damning moment has put Levi in his most dangerous situation yet, and it proves the Beast Titan is craftier than ever. The prisoner has been playing the long con by feeding the Survey Scouts with poisoned wine. The liquid held the ingredient that would allow Zeke’s yell to turn them, and Levi is now faced with the impossible task of slaughtering his followers lest he meet his own end.

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.