Netflix Is Now Streaming The Biggest Anime Movie of the Summer

It’s been a big year for anime movies, and now Netflix is streaming the biggest new movie you will find in action this Summer. Netflix has had a strong year of new anime releases thus far with not only major new titles that fans have been keep track of, but also the returns of other major franchises that fans had been waiting for. But it’s not only just new TV anime releases, but there are a ton of anime feature film releases that fans have been wanting to see this year too.

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That includes the biggest new fantasy anime of the year overall, and that’s in the form of a brand new feature film that’s actually taking inspiration from a legendary Osamu Tezuka classic. THE RIBBON HERO is a brand new feature film offering a new rebooted take on Princess Knight, which first made its debut all the way back in the 1950s. Now it’s time for fans to see how much of the classic story has been updated for this new era, and fans can check it all out in action streaming with Netflix.

THE RIBBON HERO is Now Streaming With Netflix

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THE RIBBON HERO is now streaming with Netflix with both Japanese and English dubbed audio. It’s a new reboot of the Osamu Tezuka classic, Princess Knight, but seems pretty much unrecognizable compared to the original series. Yuuki Igarashi is directing the film for OUTLINE, and it’s the director’s feature film debut. Kei Mochizuki provided the character designs together with Mai Yoneyama and Issei Arakaki, and Satoru Kosaki and Ryuichi Takada composed the music for the movie. And it’s looking like the team really went all out for it.

THE RIBBON HERO features a Japanese voice cast including the likes of Saya as Sapphire, Seiran Kobayashi as Pine, Koki Uchiyama as Velvet, Mayumi Shintani as Zirco, Haruhiko Jo as Pope, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Rock, Mito Tsukino as Hecate, Yuusuke Tezuka as Chorogy, Lunlun as Chick, and Debidebi Debiru as Tack. But while it’s looking a lot different than Osamu Tezuka’s classic manga series, its story seems to be covering much of the ground as that original source material just updated for this new era’s release for this new generation of fans.

What Is THE RIBBON HERO About?

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But while it seems to be inspired by Princess Knight and has some of its plot elements, it also seems to be going in an entirely different direction. Tezuka’s original manga story saw the young Sapphire being forced to pretend to a boy in order to inherit the kingdom, and thus took on a lot of big fights and more. But THE RIBBON HERO introduces fans to a version of Sapphire who exists in a world where her kingdom had been destroyed by a giant monster and Sapphire becomes a hero that can stop it.

It’s taking the action root of that original series and giving it an almost post-apocalyptic spin for this new Netflix film release. It’s been one of the most anticipated new anime releases through the year thus far, and is going to be the biggest new movie to hit Netflix this Summer. It’s something anime fans are really going to want to add to their queue to see what all of the buzz has been about.