Bleach Officially Names Ichigo’s Final Form With New Look for Final Battle

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of Ichigo Kurosaki’s final fight against Yhwach, and the anime is readying for Ichigo’s final bout with a cool new look at his final form. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is working its way through the fourth phase of its final season, and the first three seasons had been setting up Ichigo for a major new power up that would help Ichigo develop a bond between all of the various abilities within his body. Now it’s finally time to see whether or not it worked.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity began with Ichigo directly facing off against Yhwach, and it was revealed that Yhwach’s Almighty was much tougher than Ichigo was ready for. But thankfully through the first three episodes Ichigo was pushed to the point where he has now fully unleashed his final transformation, which has been revealed to have the official name of “Demi-Hollowfied Ichigo” as revealed through Viz Media’s official social media account. Check out the new poster for Ichigo’s form below.

Bleach Debuts Ichigo’s Horn of Salvation

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – Part 4 The Calamity Episode 3 has fully debuted Demi-Hollowfied Ichigo as the fight against Yhwach continues, and with it has officially given the form a name. While fans had been dubbing it as the “Horn of Salvation” given that it was the name of the chapter where it had initially debuted in Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, this is yet another way that the anime is helping to bring a franchise to a much more complete end than it had gotten all those years ago. Now we’ll be seeing this Ichigo form in action.

Much like how Ichigo has access to two different Zanpakutos, his new form combines all of his various abilities together in his body. His Hollow, Quincy, Soul Reaper, and Fullbringer powers have all blended together following his training together with the members of Squad Zero and that makes him the only one who’s going to be able to take on Yhwach and potentially defeat him at the end of the day. And this new form could be what helps to bridge the gap in their power. It’s still just a long road to get there.

How Is Bleach Going to End?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is three episodes into its currently scheduled ten episode run for its grand finale season. This unfortunately is much fewer episodes than seen with the first three seasons of this new era of the anime, but it makes a lot of sense considering that there isn’t much left to adapt from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga. And with the debut of this form, it really is the beginning of the end for Ichigo as he’s ready to fully unleashed all of his power on his strongest foe to date.

These first three episodes were released in theaters earlier this Summer, and ended with the reveal of this Ichigo form. Now the anime is heading into uncharted territory as it prepares for the final stretch of these battles, and it’s time to see how much more it’s going to decide to change from Kubo’s original manga. We’ll just have to see whether or not the anime shakes things up for much bigger surprises to come. Make sure to catch up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.