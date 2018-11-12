‘Attack On Titan’ Has Entered Its Final Arc

Attack on Titan stands as one of Japan’s top titles these days, but the thrilling manga will come to an end before long. According to a new report, the series has entered its final arc, and creator Hajime Isayama has no plans to slow down the series.

Recently, fans of Attack on Titan heard the news when MBS teased its special on Isayama. The program, which is titled Jonetsu Tairiku, will air this weekend in Japan. So, to get fans excited for the short documentary, a promo has been released confirming Isayama’s work on his final arc. (via ANN)

Fans can expect to learn more about Attack on Titan‘s final arc once this documentary goes live, but the teaser shows Isayama inking pieces of it. In the past, the artist told fans he had an anticipated end date in mind, and Isayama’s editor echoed that back in 2014. Shintaro Kawakubo told fans back then Attack on Titan would likely end in “three to four years”, and it seems that prediction will work out.

For those caught up with Attack on Titan, they will see how its on-going arc could wrap up the series entirely. After a bloody war was fought to regain Shiganshina, the Survey Scouts brought Paradis into a more modern age while Eren Jaeger infiltrated Marley on his own. However, the lead went rogue to show Marley the true might of Paradis, and his action landed him in prison for insubordination. Now, the arc has turned Eren into an enemy of the Survey Scouts, and he plans to do whatever it takes to take down Marley… even if that means going through his longtime friends to do so.

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.