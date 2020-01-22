Attack on Titan Actors for Hange and Kenny Announce Their Marriage

Attack on Titan has a busy year in 2019, and this one will be just as crazy. At long last, the show is expected to enter its final season as the manga comes to a close. For the anime’s stars, they are surely feeling bittersweet about the ordeal, but two of them simply feel grateful. After all, Attack on Titan helped them come together as Romi Park and Kazuhiro Yamaji have announced their marriage to one another.

Earlier today, the voice actors released a short statement jointly about their marriage. Park and Yamaji confirmed they are now married and thankful for all the support they have gotten from fans. And when you realize who these actors play, you will be even more tickled by the good news.

Why? Well, it is simple really. Hange has married Kenny, and that is a sentence no fan of Attack on Titan ever expected to read.

For those unfamiliar with these actors, Park has a long resume under her belt. The Japanese-Korean actress has worked on animated projects, live-action series, and more. Anime fans will know her best for Attack on Titan as well as Bleach, Fullmetal Alchemist, Black Butler, and more.

As for Yamaji, the actor has fielded his share of roles. In the past, fans will have heard him in Detective Conan, Sword Art Online, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, and Gintama.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.