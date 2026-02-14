5 Most Powerful New Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Only a year after the main story’s ending, Gege Akutami returned with a sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, that takes place 68 years after the Culling Game. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the story follows new characters, including the Okkotsu siblings introduced in the epilogue. After the defeat of Ryomen Sukuna, the world hadn’t seen any major threat in decades. Even though curses kept lurking in the shadows and threatening innocent lives, the sorcerers didn’t have to worry about facing off against someone of Sukuna’s level. However, the Jujutsu world turned upside down when over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same powers as sorcerers, arrived on the planet as refugees.

This incident was designated at the same level of threat as Ryomen Sukuna, and unlike the main story, the sorcerers weren’t ready to combat such a threat. Sorcerers grew weaker in every generation, so the series didn’t introduce a lot of powerful characters. While Yuji Itadori and Mahito also show up in the manga, they are characters from the original story. Here’s a list of the five powerful characters introduced in the sequel.

5) Yuka Okkotsu

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As someone with the legendary Ten Shadows Technique, Yuka is naturally someone with a lot of potential. Unfortunately, she is held back for many reasons, including her illness and the fact that her technique itself is considered forbidden, so she can’t use it without restrictions.

Although she is nowhere near the level of her grandfather, Yuta, a special grade sorcerer, she still has enough talent to become a first-grade sorcerer with more experience. Yuka serves as Earth’s representative against Dabura, which clearly implies that none of the experienced sorcerers in the current era are more powerful than her.

4) Tsurugi Okkotsu

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As someone with the same Heavenly Restricted Body as Maki Zenin, Tsurugi is the only one in the current generation who stands a chance against Yuka. Since he has negligible cursed energy, he focused heavily on physically training his body to grow stronger. Although he isn’t allowed to fight Dabura, Tsurugi points his weapon at Maru.

Tsurugi has the same potential as his grandmother, but the price for possessing such power is steep. He doesn’t even get to reach the height of his power, as the manga leaves his status unknown after his fight against Maru.

3) Cross Val Vol Yelvori

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Twins are seen as the same being in the world of Jujutsu, and since Cross never fought in the series, it’s not easy to assess his true power. However, one thing is clear: his power surpasses that of the Okkotsu siblings. During the skirmish between the Simurians and the sorcerers regarding the killing of the cursed spirits, Cross was determined to deal with the matter in a peaceful way.

Unfortunately, he was shot by a paranoid sorcerer named Nakamura, who thought Cross was reaching for his weapon. His technique, Harmony, has been briefly mentioned, but the story has yet to delve deeper into how it works.

2) Marulu Val Vol Yelvori

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Maru’s terrifying powers had already been hinted at in the beginning of the story, but his fight against Tsurugi reveals what he is truly capable of. His cursed technique is Chaos, which works in tandem with Cross’ Harmony. As soon as Maru opens his third eye, his powers are increased by a huge margin, which spells trouble for Tsurugi.

The young sorcerer was utterly crushed in the first round of the battle, but he managed to turn things around thanks to the powers of his grandparents. It’s not just Maru’s physical strength that makes him dangerous; he is also a genius who managed to travel across planets in hopes of finding a new home for his people.

1) Dabura Karaba

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Although it was pretty obvious since his introduction, Dabura unleashed his true powers in his fight against Mahoraga, and none of the new characters can even come close to his level. The manga revealed that one of his cursed techniques is Light, but he isn’t able to move at that speed since his body isn’t able to withstand it.

As he continues to fight Mahoraga, he learns to use the Reverse Cursed Technique by mere observation, which is incredibly rare. Not only that, but Dabura learns to intuitively use Cursed Technique Reversal, an ability so powerful and complex that only Satoru Gojo and Kenjaku have ever used. Furthermore, Dabura was quick to learn Domain Expansion as well, proving to everyone that he is not ready to lose the battle at all.

