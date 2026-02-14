One Piece Manga Is Now Free to Read (But There’s a Catch)

One Piece manga is currently available to read for free, making it a perfect opportunity for individuals who are curious about the series and how it has taken the world by storm. One Piece is not just the most popular manga on the planet with the highest sales, but it is also competing on the global comics sales list, ranking second only to Superman comics. This alone shows that the manga’s popularity is no joke. However, its popularity has surged even further recently, especially since the debut of the One Piece live-action series on Netflix.

The live-action’s success has clearly brought in a new demographic to the franchise, many of whom have now discovered that the original source material is the manga, a Japanese comic written by Eiichiro Oda. The live-action series was intriguing enough to encourage even those who have never read the manga to pick it up and see what it is all about. However, with more than 100 volumes and over 1,000 chapters, the sheer size of the series can be intimidating, not to mention the cost of buying the physical copies. While committing to such a long narrative can still be daunting, at least you don’t have to worry about the cost for now, as around 10% of the One Piece manga is available to read for free for a limited time.

First 155 Chapters of One Piece Are Free to Read for a Limited Time

For the first time ever, 155 chapters of One Piece are now free to read on the Shonen Jump app! There’s never been a better time to start the epic adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hats!



The voyage awaits you. Read here: https://t.co/XnPj5FzM9U pic.twitter.com/bLpZC2XVpk — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) February 10, 2026

Following the release of Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 new trailer on February 10th, Shonen Jump announced that the first 155 chapters of the One Piece manga will be available to read for free on the Shonen Jump app until April 10th. While the announcement did not explicitly state that this is to commemorate the release of One Piece Season 2 next month, the connection is clearly there. This is great news for individuals who are curious about the manga, as these 155 chapters basically cover what the first two seasons of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series will adapt, up through the Alabasta arc.

The timing is perfect, as it allows newcomers to read the manga before watching Season 2 next month and understand that the live-action is not a substitute for the manga or the anime, but rather its own entity. It also highlights how much deeper the manga is compared to the live-action adaptation. However, be warned that there is a high chance you will end up loving the manga and may feel compelled to purchase the volumes that follow Chapter 155 to see how the story unfolds. Ultimately, this is a perfect opportunity to discover what the king of Shonen manga, One Piece, has to offer, but you should start reading soon, as it is only available until April 10th.

