Attack On Titan Releases Titles Of Upcoming New Episodes

Attack On Titan’s third season has been featuring Titan slaying action and more revelations than you can shake a stick at. With humanity attempting to reclaim the outer walls that were destroyed in the series first episode, the Titans won’t go down without a fight, concocting a plan to stop the scouts’ efforts. The series has released the titles for the next four episodes, teasing some big moments that fans have been waiting to be revealed for years.

The Attack On Titan Wiki released the titles for episode 4, 5, 6, and 7 respectively. The titles of these episodes are as follows: Episode 4 – “Perfect Game”, Episode 5 – “Hero”, Episode 6 – “Midnight Son”, and Episode 7 – “The Basement”. Keen eyed fans will take notice that Episode 7’s title leads one to believe that Eren’s basement, a locale that has long been speculated to hold the secrets of the Titans themselves, may be explored.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next four episodes title (Updated with Episode 6 and 7 Title) Episode 4 – 完全試合 (Perfect Game)

Episode 5 – 勇者 (Hero)

Episode 6 – 白夜 (Midnight Sun)

Episode 7 – 地下室 (The Basement) pic.twitter.com/Cne0QhQElZ — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 14, 2019

The third season of Attack On Titan has shown a shift for humanity in fighting with the Titans. While Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and the rest of the company first fought with the secret machinations of the government and their higher ups, eventually committing a coup, their fight against the Titans have gone in their favor this time around. With Armin being placed into a leadership role in their military faction, the team has managed to get the upper hand on the Titans and manage to dodge a disastrous trap set for them.

Secrets about the Titans themselves have slowly been trickling out this season, offering fans a lot of answers for questions that were previously mysteries. Eren, in learning a lot of these answers, has found himself more adept at handling his Titan powers, especially in fighting the Armored Titan hand to hand in the most recent episodes. Even with the scouts’ upper hand, the fight is far from over and it’s certainly not a given that they’ll end up winning as the cavalcade of giant monstrosities are filled with “intelligent Titans” such as the Armored Titan, the Beast Titan, and the Colossal Titan.

If nothing else, Attack On Titan is able to surprise viewers every week and certainly, these upcoming titles hint at even more surprises and revelations coming down the pike for our walled in heroes.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how Detective Pikachu did at the box office, Ancient Mew cards being released yet again, crazy trading card game prices, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!