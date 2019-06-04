Attack on Titan Teases Major Eren, Zeke Connection

Attack on Titan is ready to round down its third season, but it will not go out so quietly. After a very strong debut, season three is going out with a bang following a major battle, but there is one cliffhanger fans want answered before this season shares its finale.

After all, Zeke just made an interesting comment to Eren, and it has fans wondering what connection the two enemies share.

Recently, Attack on Titan put out its new episode, and it was there fans met up with Eren. The release began with the boy mourning the loss of his friend Armin, but things turned when Zeke came in close on the back of the Cart Titan. The duo were trying to take back Bertholdt and Reiner, but Eren refused to let that go down.

⚠#AttackOnTitan Season 3 Part.2 (ep. 06)⚠ ‘Believe me, I know what you’re going through. We’re both victims of your father. You’ve… been brainwashed by him.’#白夜 #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/b5T3A7wgjY — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) June 3, 2019

And before Zeke left, the Beast Titan decided to drop a teaser to the young soldier.

“You look nothing like your father,” Zeke tells Eren. “Believe me, I know what you’re going through. We’re both victims of your father. You’ve been brainwashed by him.”

Continuing, the scene sees Zeke prepare for a retreat after deciding to leave Bertholdt to die. The tough decision is made on the fly, but Zeke makes sure to stick around long enough to make this final comment:

“Eren, someday I am coming back for you.”

The farewell leaves Eren confused, and it isn’t just because of what Zeke had to say. After looking at the older man for a bit, Eren realized Zeke looks almost exactly like his father Grisha. This has prompted all sorts of questions about any connection between the two as it appears Zeke has business with Eren’s father. Theories are circulating that the man may be a brother to Grisha or even a long lost son, so fans will want to tune into the anime as season three wraps to learn the truth.

So, how are you feeling about season three so far?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.