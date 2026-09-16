Major Crunchyroll Isekai Returns With Brand New Look Ahead of Season Finale

The Fall 2026 anime season is right around the corner, which means fans will have to bid farewell to some of their favorite Summer 2026 shows. It was an exciting season for isekai fans, especially since some of the biggest Crunchyroll series were airing at the same time. No doubt, this includes Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3, which is soon heading towards its finale. While the novel has long since reached its conclusion, the anime still has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. Season 3 changed everything fans know about the story, and the latest plot twist is going to prove even more crucial in the long run. However, while the latest season is getting closer to its ending, the anime officially revealed the cover illustration of the upcoming Blu-ray volume.

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Season 3 is scheduled for 14 episodes, and the Blu-ray will be released in two volumes. The cover for the first volume was already revealed earlier, and it was scheduled to be released on November 18th, 2026. Now that the season finale is almost here, the official website of the anime confirms that the Blu-ray Volume 2 will be released on January 20th, 2027. The jacket cover features the biggest plot twist by placing the current Rudeus and his future self opposite each other.

When Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Ending?

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The third season will be ending on September 28th, 2026. For fans watching it in English, the dubbed episodes are delayed by two weeks, so the final episode will be out on October 12th, 2026. The latest season has already released 12 episodes, so we’re closing in on the finale, and we can expect yet another cliffhanger.

Despite its controversies, Mushoku Tensei is one of the biggest isekai series of all time, which is why it wouldn’t be surprising if the entire novel is adapted into the anime. However, the anime will only share updates on its continuation after the Season 3 finale broadcast.

Why Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 So Important?

Image Courtesy of Studio Bind

The story is heading towards its final stretch with its fourth turning point. Throughout the novel, the story has five turning points, and the fourth one was adapted in Episode 11. Although the entire season has been crucial, the latest plot twist changed everything we know about the story. The latest turning point is tied to the Man-God, also known as Hitogami among fans, who appears in Rudeus’ dream to offer him advice.

The mysterious entity has a blank and featureless face with a noticeable grin, which makes him look all the more menacing. Because his facial features can’t be distinguished, it makes it impossible for Rudeus to remember what he looks like. Despite the fact that everything about the Man-God is suspicious, Rudeus still decided to trust the mysterious being.

This is only because the Man-God appeared in his dreams and offered a hand when he was vulnerable. However, he soon learned from his future self that there’s a huge price to pay for trusting the god. The series revealed that the future version of Rudeus turned back time to warn him not to trust the Man-God. Rudeus will now have to take a crucial step to protect the ones he cares about.