‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Debuts First Trailer

Attack on Titan‘s third season has to be one of the most anticipated returns in recent memory, and fans have been clamoring to learn more about the anime and what it will introduce to its world in the newest season. With the first trailer for the season (with English subtitles thanks to Funimation), fans know a lot more now!

Not only is the Scout Regiment’s activity slowed behind the wall, but this season will feature more human-on-human fighting than ever seen in the series before. WIT Studio is teasing better animation,or at least slicker for this first trailer, and a bigger role for Levi Ackermann and the mysterious “Kenny” found in the beginning of the trailer and first key visual for the season.

If you’re itching for the third season of the series (which is releasing this July), it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season Three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc