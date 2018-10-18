‘Attack On Titan’ Foreshadows A Major Mikasa Battle

Attack on Titan may have put a bookmark on season three, but the anime won’t be gone for too long. When the show returns next spring, it will do so with one of the manga’s top arcs, and audiences got a taste of a major battle that is heading Mikasa’s way.

So, you’ve been warned! There will be spoilers for Attack on Titan season three below!

For fans who stuck around to the very end of the anime’s last episode, they will have noticed something strange in the credits. The ending theme got weird when it began to glitch, and the distortion turned into a full-on sizzle reel of season three teasers.

By the glitch’s end, fans were left with the short scene featuring Mikasa and Eren. The pair were seen in tears while a bloodied Levi stood between them in full military gear.

“You guys… Do you have the faintest clue what you’re doing,” the commanding officer bites out before landing a devastating hook on Eren. The sudden attack knocks the boy off balance, sending him flying. So, you can see why Mikasa takes the affront less than great.

With a shout of rage, the clip sees Mikasa charge Levi with her weapon drawn. An aerial move helps her take the soldier by surprise, and Mikasa ends the reel crouched over Levi with her sword at his throat.

For anime-only fans, the big reveal is a surprising one as Levi and Mikasa are usually on good terms. The commanding soldier may be antisocial at best, but Mikasa hasn’t been at odds with Levi for some time. However, it seems something big is going to go down in season three to change all that, and Mikasa won’t hesitate to kill her captain if called for.

