The Apothecary Diaries Creator to Return With New Anime (First Look Revealed)

The Apothecary Diaries has been an absolute runaway hit ever since it made its TV anime adaptation debut a couple of years ago, and now the creator behind the franchise has a new anime on the way that fans will want to keep an eye out for. The Apothecary Diaries has quickly become one of the most popular anime franchises of the last few years, and it’s hard not to see why thanks to its blend of character drama and mystery. But now the creator behind it has something new fans need to see.

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Natsu Hyuga (the creator behind The Apothecary Diaries) has been working together with illustrator Modomu Akagawara on The Failure at God School, ever since it made its debut with Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine in 2021. After five long years of serialization, the manga has officially announced it’s going to be getting its own anime adaptation next. You can check out the first look at The Failure at God School’s anime adaptation below.

The Failure at God School Anime Officially Announced

Courtesy of Hakusensha

The Failure at God School has announced it’s now working on a new anime series, but unfortunately no concrete details have been revealed as of this initial announcement. Not only has there yet to be a release window or date set for it at this time (not even mentioning any potential international launch plans), but it has not revealed any production staff, studio, or voice cast details as of this time. But for those fans who had been enjoying the original manga release over the last five years of its run, the anime is going to be great news either way.

The Failure at God School follows a girl named Nagi as after her grandmother’s death, her family shrine is missing its divine protector. But in a version of Japan where potential gods and those with powers attend certain schools in order to get a special certification to do so, Nagi ends up enrolled in one of these schools with no actual powers of her own. It leads to all sorts of shenanigans that are likely going to be perfect for anime, and soon fans will see why The Apothecary Diaries’ creator is pumping out the hits.

What’s Next for The Apothecary Diaries?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

As for The Apothecary Diaries itself, the franchise is set to have a huge Fall. The highly anticipated third season of the anime is gearing up to kick off this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and then it will be returning for its second half of episodes next Spring. In between the third season, a new feature film is also coming to theaters across Japan later this December. No international release has been announced for the new film as of this time, but it’s likely going to get one in the future considering just how massively popular the franchise is.

That’s not all that’s slated for The Apothecary Diaries in the near future either as it has also been announced that the franchise is going to be making its official video game debut too. Set for a release sometime next year, it’s going to feature an original story not seen in the TV anime, novel, or manga releases. Make sure to catch up with The Apothecary Diaries now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.