‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3.5 Releases First Teaser Trailer

Attack on Titan may have just gone on hiatus, but the show isn’t cruel enough to keep fans waiting for new content. Sure, the anime will not return until next April, but the team behind Attack on Titan is easing their absence with a new teaser trailer.

So, if you want a truly creepy sneak-peek at the second half of season three, you are in lucky. Be warned though! Spoilers can be found below:

Recently, Attack on Titan aired its latest episode, and it helped set up the long-awaited ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc. With the ‘Uprising’ arc complete, the show is poised to tackle one of its biggest stories yet, and fans got a glimpse at it in the show’s most recent ending.

As you can see above, Attack on Titan bowed into its hiatus with a glitchy clip. The anime’s latest episode ended as usual, but its credits soon warped into something from a nightmare. The glitch-ladened clip is filled with distorted sounds and foreboding music as dozens of stills from the show’s next cour are shown. The corrupted reel then ends with a short scene featuring Eren, Levi, and Mikasa.

The trio are found on top of a house, and Levi is covered in blood. Eren and Mikasa look horrified as the boy begins crying, but Levi is less than sympathetic. He is seen tossing Eren to the side, prompting Mikasa to let out an angry howl as she knocks Levi to his back. The girl is then seen raising a blade to Levi’s neck, and the clip ends before the sudden conflict reaches its conclusion.

For anime-only fans, this creepy clip will be nearly impossible to decipher, but manga readers are already losing their minds over the tease. The glitchy footage reveals a ton of images from the ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc. From Eren’s basement to one hero’s burnt corpse, the reel shows some seriously big spoilers, and the teaser has got audience counting down the days until Attack on Titan returns.

So, did you see this special teaser coming…?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.