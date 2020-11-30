Attack on Titan Hypes New Season with Snickers Commercial

✖

Attack on Titan has been one of the leading anime series for years now, and its importance cannot be understated as its final season approaches. The show helped revitalize the anime fandom globally upon its debut, and new fans find the series everyday thanks to its reputation as a critical darling. Of course, that means hype for season four is hight right now, and there is no better way than to celebrate with a special commercial featuring... Snickers.

Yes, you read that right. Attack on Titan has teamed up with Snickers for an ingenious promotional run. The anime has pushed forward with a hilarious commercial combining the candy with the Survey Corps, and the wacky combination is almost too strange for words.

You can check out the Attack on Titan promo above as it resurfaced on Reddit recently. The CM begins easily enough with Eren declaring that mankind can begin its pushback against the Titans which live just beyond the walls. However, instead of the Colossal Titan appearing behind the soldier, fans are treated with an older lady who appears to represent your quintessential Karen. And given their entitled fury against mankind, well - you can see why the comparison sticks.

The soldiers are sent into a tizzy as they search for Snickers to give the Titan because, well - you are not you when you're hungry. It is Levi who manages to toss some candy into the beast's mouth, and it doesn't take long for the lady to revert back into the Colossal Titan. And shockingly enough, it is reassuring to see the ghastly Titan return to normal. It might still crave total destruction, but hey - it won't try to steal your candy stash during its next ambush!

