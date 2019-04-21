‘Attack On Titan’ Fans Can Take The Scout Entrance Exam Now

Attack on Titan is always in need of more soldiers, and it will go wherever it needs to in order to find them. For fans, this might just be their ticket to ride though. After all, an official Survey Scouts test has gone live, and it will determine whether fans are ready to join the force.

So, if you are ready to impress (or let down) Captain Levi, then it’s time you check out this exam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Attack on Titan: Tactics released its official Scout Regiment Entrance Exam for fans to take. The quiz, which can be found here, consists of ten questions. The quiz launched in honor of a recent mobile game announced for Attack on Titan, so this quiz will prepare fans for what’s to come.

This test might not be one that will get netizens into the Scout Regiment, but there was a test that ranked fans on their military knowledge. Way back in 2017, reports went live describing an actual Survey Scouts test fans could take in Japan. The event allowed fans to study with approved guides before the test began, and the exam was split into tiers between soldiers and squad leaders.

So, what score did you make on this Attack on Titan entry exam…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!