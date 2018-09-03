‘Attack on Titan’ Debuts Shocking New Titan Shifter

Attack on Titan isn’t afraid to mess with fans, and the show proved that with its most recent episode. After all, season three did just debut a new Titan Shifter, and they are on a rampage.

This weekend, Attack on Titan debut its new episode, and season three did not hold back with its on-going arc. With Levi’s squad going against Kenny’s team, Rod Reiss was left to convince Historia to kill Eren. After explaining a bit about the Titans, Historia was nearly convinced she had to kill her friend to avenger her sister, but the girl came to her senses just in time.

Defying her father, Historia chose to save Eren, but it left Rod desperate. The man crawled over to where his daughter smashed the Titan Serum he hoped she would take, and he decided he must become a Titan instead. So, Rod licked up the serum and transformed into one grisly Titan.

As you can see above, the new episode did not complete the transformation, but Rod seems to be a massive Titan. His form completely fills the crystal cave he hid Eren and Historia within. Now, fans have to wait until next week to discover whether Rod will go after Eren to snag the Founding Titan for good or whether the Survey Corps will be able to stop the rogue king in time.

