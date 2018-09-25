‘Attack on Titan’ Shows How Powerful the Beast Titan Really Is

Beast Titan vs. Armored Titan pic.twitter.com/zRppIRpUZv — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 23, 2018



Attack on Titan‘s latest episode updated us on two villains who have been waiting in the wings: Reiner Braun’s Armored Titan and the fearsome Beast Titan, along with its mysterious master. When we see the two rouge Titans, they’ve just completed a major battle, and that battle had one clear winner:

As you can see, the Beast Titan and Armored Titan went at it in the desolation of Shiganshina District, and the Beast Titan ended up wiping the floor with its armored cousin. The dispute wasn’t a fight to the death, however: it was a battle of supremacy, as the Armored and Beast titans’ respective wielders (Reiner Braun and the man in glasses) were each vying for the right to lead Marley’s warriors on their next mission. Reiner apparently wanted to launch a mission to rescue Annie Leonhart from prison, while the man in glasses wants Marley’s Warriors and their titans to remain in Shiganshina District, which he predicts will be the next destination for the Scout Regiment and “The Coordinate,” which can only be Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan.

Attack on Titan season 3 has revealed more backstory of the Nine Titans, those special titans that are wielded by key human characters. The Nine Titans are now the clear MacGuffins of the series, with Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan being the keystone. As such, ranking the various powers of each of the Nine Titans is becoming increasingly prevalent in the fandom, and this battle between the Beast and Armored Titan clearly shows that the former is able to best the latter. Of course, it may have everything to do with the two human hosts doing the fighting…

WARNING – MANGA SPOILERS FOLLOW!!!

Fans of the Attack on Titan manga know what this scene is setting up: the big “Battle of Shiganshina District” arc, and its new villain character, Zeke Yeager, Eren’s half-brother. That upcoing anime arc will see the Survey Corps collide with the Warriors of Marley, which has fans excited for more of the glorious soldier vs. soldier Omni-directional action – as well as the battles between the Nine Titans – which have already been so spectacular under the direction of the new season 3 design team.

Attack on Titan airs every Monday on TokyoTV, with simulcasts on Hulu, Crunchyroll and AnimeLab in North America. New episodes are typically available by Monday at 2 p.m. ET.