‘Attack On Titan: Before The Fall’ To Enter Final Arc Soon

It seems a chapter is about to close for Attack on Titan. While the franchise itself is rebounding in anime, one of its favorite spin-offs is edging closer towards its finale.

According to new reports, Attack on Titan: Before the Fall is slated to enter its final arc. Monthly Shonen Sirius confirmed the spin-off title is about to move into its climax. The final arc will kick off in July, but there is no word yet on when the series will end for good (via ANN).

If you aren’t caught up with the project, you have time to get acquainted. Creators Ryo Suzukaze and Satoshi Shiki oversee the special series. The manga actually adapts a series of spin-off novels which Suzukaze made alongside Thores Shibamoto.

As for its story, Attack on Titan: Before the Fall is as gnarly as you’d expect. Part of the story explains the history behind the Survey Corps’ infamous maneuvering gear, but its inclusion of Kukio has become well-known. With the story acting as an official prequel to Attack on Titan, it follows a boy named Kukio born within the Shiganshina district. Known as a Titan’s Son, the hero is thrust into slavery and bought by a noble family where he meets Sharle and finds a way to join the Survey Corps to clear his bastardized parentage.

Currently, Kodansha is publishing the spin-off manga in English. You can check out its official synopsis below:

“Humanity has learned to live in complacency behind its high walls, protected from the giant Titans. But when a Titan-worshipping cult opens one of the gates, a Titan wreaks havoc, consuming the cultists. After the rampage is over, two young Survey Corps members are shocked to discover a pregnant woman’s partially digested corpse – with her baby still alive inside it! What will the fate of this “child of the Titans” be? And how will humanity learn to cope with the Titan threat?”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

