Black Clover: Every Romance Confirmed in Finale, Ranked By How Surprising They Are

Black Clover has officially ended its run after 11 long years, and with its final chapter has confirmed some very surprising couples. Black Clover has wrapped up its run with Shueisha’s various magazine with the final three chapters of its story hitting earlier this week, and with them revealed the look at how Asta and the rest of the Clover Kingdom are moving into the future. Naturally, that means quite a lot of romances have been able to take shape now that all of the fighting has finally reached its end across all the kingdoms.

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Black Clover‘s final chapter reveals several major romances that have now been confirmed after years of teases, but they might come as quite a surprise for those fans hoping to see one romance in particular. With the creator behind it all bidding goodbye to the series, and the franchise ending multiple stories for multiple family members, read on for the major romances that have been set with Black Clover’s final chapters ranked by just how out of left field they are.

7). Mars and Fana

Courtesy of Pierrot

Mars and Fana had essentially set their romance in stone following the Elf Reincarnation arc. The childhood friends had realized their love for one another after Fana had been possessed, and their time on screen ended with the two of them moving on into a much happier future. The final chapter quickly reveals futures for all of the characters involved, and sees the two of them in the middle of a huge wedding ceremony in the Diamond Kingdom. It’s not really a surprise, just a matter of it finally getting the chance to happen.

6). Lolopechka and Gaja

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Gaja’s confession during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc was one of the biggest surprises of that climax. Following Megicula’s defeat, Gaja confessed his feelings for Lolopechka and the two of them haven’t really been seen since. In the final chapter, it’s revealed that since the war the two of them have gotten married and are not living happily in the Heart Kingdom. Their daily lives don’t look like they have changed too much since then, but it’s another great confirmation of a full marriage between one of these final romances.

5). Finral and Finesse

Courtesy of Pierrot

It’s revealed during the Royal Knights arc that Finesse Calmreich was set to marry the head of the Vaude family, which Finral had previously believed to be Langris at the time. But after the two brothers had settled their differences, Finral had declared that he would be the next head of the Vaude family and would be the one to marry Finesse. In the final chapter set two years after the war against Lucius Zogratis, it’s not only revealed that the two of them have since been married, but Finesse is actually pregnant with Finral’s child. A huge move forward for the former slack off.

4). Gauche and Grey

Courtesy of Pierrot

Gauche and Grey have been steadily getting closer through the second half of the series, and fought along one another against the Spade Kingdom in the final two arcs. The final chapter even breaks Gauche more out of his little sister worship by having Marie take the Magic Knights exam. When doing so, she tells Gauche and Grey that they should go on a date instead. Noting that Gauche won’t be so lucky as finding someone else who can deal with his sister complex, the two of them are moving forward in the future romance. It’s just not as set in stone as the others.

3). Yami and Charlotte

Shueisha / Pierrot

Yami and Charlotte was another romance that had been building for years, and it’s arguably one of the biggest considering that Charlotte had been holding one-way feelings towards Yami since her introduction. But with her confession during the Spade Kingdom Raid, fans had been wondering if Yami had reciprocated her feelings. In the final chapter it’s revealed that the two of them started dating pretty much immediately after the war, but Yami surprised Charlotte even more by thinking long term. And years later, the two of them have gotten married. Even Charlotte is still getting used to calling Yami her husband after all that time.

2). Mereoleona and Yosuga

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

If we’re talking about romances that came out of nowhere, however, the final chapter really does take fans by surprise. Revealing that Mereoleona Vermillion has a new suitor from the Land of the Sun, Yosuga Musyogatake, this seed was planted right under fans’ noses. Yosuga had asked Asta to introduce him to a “tough lady” from his country in the future, and would prefer someone with flame magic abilities. Asta immediately thinks of Mereroleona, and the final chapter reveals that the two of them have indeed connected. Appropriately for the two of them, they seem to be testing one another’s strength before getting into any real romance in the future.

1). Rill and Charmy

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

But the biggest surprise romance of all is between Rill and Charmy. This one had a bit of build up as Rill became obsessed with the woman that had defeated him when he was possessed by an Elf during the Elf Reincarnation arc, but didn’t realize that it was actually Charmy the entire time. As for Charmy, she had been only interested in Yuno and had been hoping to date him. In the years after the war, the final chapter reveals that the two of them have since found each other and have gone on to have seven kids. It’s such a wild reveal for the two characters, but Charmy is happy because she realizes that being pursued is much more satisfying that being the pursuer after all.

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