‘Attack on Titan’ Confirms Chapter 114 Release Date

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been heading to a major fallout as things are only getting more complicated as various alliances are broken, and new revelations are brought to life. It’s why fans of the series are anxious to read every chapter as soon as they release.

Now fans have an idea of when the next chapter of the series will be available, as Attack on Titan has confirmed the February 9 release of Chapter 114 in Japan.

Attack on Titan Chapter 114 official release date, February 9th (In Japan) pic.twitter.com/Xx0i3093YM — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 9, 2019

As spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter, the chapter’s official release marks one month since the last chapter. The series has seen a much bloodier, and more intense shift as Eren has essentially become a villain since the time-skip. As a new war rages in the background, Chapter 113 saw a particularly wild battle between Levi and Zeke. With Zeke’s betrayal turning Levi’s accompanying subordinates transformed into Titans after drinking wine laced with his spinal fluid, the two had a violent clash.

Not only is there an invasion coming from the outside, there’s a Civil War brewing in Eldia as Eren Jaeger’s increasingly radical ideas are beginning to gain traction with those within the walls. After several chapters of fighting Titans, infighting between factions, and all sorts of betrayals, fans have been anxious to read every new chapter as soon as they hit. Now at least they’ll know the wait isn’t too long from now.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.