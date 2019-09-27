Attack On Titan Shares Grisha’s Thoughts On Eren’s Goals

Attack on Titan is a dark franchise, not just because of giant naked, smiling beings ingesting regular humans across a terrifying environment, but also because of what characters are willing to do in order to ensure their desired futures. Eren Jaeger is no different as the protagonist of the series has seemingly taken some insane steps in order to ensure that his vision for the future comes to pass. As Eren and his brother Zeke, the Beast Titan, continue their journey through the past, it’s clear that the father of these brothers, Grisha Jaeger, has some input with regards to the goals of both his sons.

The Survey Corps is currently fighting against the nation of Marley in the pages of the manga, with Eren’s head being knocked off his shoulders thanks in part to a well place shot on the battlefield. This hasn’t stopped Eren and his brother to manage to travel to the past thanks to their Titan abilities inherited from their father, with the siblings even managing to influence the past itself. As they view Grisha coming into contact with the Royal Family, things take a dark turn.

It’s clear that Grisha does not share Eren’s ideas for what the future should be but this hardly matters as Eren influences his father’s original decision to take the power of the “Founder” by destroying the Reiss family. This is a giant revelation for the series overall as it reveals that Grisha did not originally want to make this decision, but Eren managed to use his power in order to MAKE his father steal the Titan Power in order to inherit it himself.

At one point in the chapter, Grisha begs Zeke to eliminate Eren after senior Jaeger found himself killing the Royal Family. With the franchise inching ever closer to its finale, and the line between good and evil growing ever smaller, will Eren achieve the future he so desires?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.