Attack On Titan Teases Upcoming Connie Rift

In a series that is fit to bursting with tragedy for its characters, the young Survey Corps member, Connie, has found his place within the nihilistic events of the franchise. With the battered soldier discovering that his mother has been transformed into a Titan and is currently laid out in their home town, a new terrible decision has been laid at the feet of the troubled son. With the latest chapter of Attack On Titan offering Connie a method that might be able to save the life of his mother from her Titan form, will carrying out this action cost Eren Jaeger’s teammate his very soul in the process?

With Eren Jaeger’s insidious plan to use the power of the Founding Titan to eliminate everyone in the world that doesn’t have Eldian blood flowing through their veins, the remainder of the Survey Corps are left with a difficult decision: to follow Eren’s lead or to attempt to stop their friend. With Eren now having the ability to control Titans, along with a seriously bigger frame, Connie has been presented with an entirely different tough choice.

The Jaw Titan, the hideous creature that has a seriously deadly overbite, has recently gained a new wielder in the form of the young soldier named Falco Grice. With Falco now having the power, Eren’s awakening caused him to inadvertently kill his own brother and left him in a bad place mentally.

Falco is now under the control of the Survey Corps and Connie plans to swap the power of the Jaw Titan from this young man to his mother, not only giving her this new power but, more importantly, giving her the ability to turn back into a human and regain her sanity whenever she wishes. Needless to say, it’s a terrible decision to make as Falco isn’t necessarily a bad person, but can Connie sacrifice his life for that of his mother’s?

