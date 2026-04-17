5 Anime of 2026 You’ll Be Obsessed With (So Far)

2026 has only just entered its second season, Spring, yet anime fans have already been blessed with fortunate releases so far. The Winter season was largely defined by returning anime with new seasons, featuring highly anticipated arcs that no one could miss. Meanwhile, Spring has begun and has proven to be the opposite, with most of the new anime making their debut.

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While there are dozens of anime from both seasons that deserve attention in their own right, only a few truly keep you glued and wanting more. Specifically, there are three such anime from Winter and two from Spring that you will be obsessed with.

5) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 continues the series’ tension and proves to be an improvement, not just in animation, but in narrative as well, with high-stakes battles throughout. The way events unfold makes it clear that the first season was merely preparation for what transpires here. With convicts and their executioners forming uneasy alliances to stand against the Tensen, this season lays the groundwork for a relentless series of battles.

Once the action fully begins, it only escalates, leaving viewers hooked and craving more with each fight. This is exactly why the ending feels so frustrating; it introduces key elements to the central conflict, only to stop short of fully depicting them. If anything, it sets up the next season to be even more addictive.

4) Frieren Season 2

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End returned with a second season in Winter 2026 and, as one of the most anticipated anime of the season, it lived up to expectations. Part of what makes Frieren so addictive is how it embraces the journey and the small moments along the way, highlighting how even the smallest events in a long journey matter.

This is exactly why this season feels even more addictive. Rather than dramatically advancing the story, it focuses on smaller, episodic moments while capturing the essence of the series throughout. With just ten episodes, you’ll be so absorbed that you won’t even realize when they come to an end.

3) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is one of the standout new anime of Spring 2026, coming from the acclaimed creator of Fullmetal Alchemist. With its first two episodes already released, this successor has proven to be on par with its predecessor. While the narrative elements already feel familiar in tone, the fact that Bones Film is handling the animation further elevates its quality.

However, the true addictive element of this anime lies in its intricately woven narrative, which keeps fans intrigued and eager to learn more about how events will shape the central siblings’ story. The first two episodes already prove that surprising twists will be one of its strongest hooks. If anything, the hardest part now is waiting for new episodes, given just how addictive the series is shaping up to be.

2) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

While Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End thrives on its subtle magical presence, Witch Hat Atelier is magical through and through, instantly captivating fantasy fans from the very first episode. The anime fully embraces a magical narrative, often compared to the Harry Potter series, that makes it deeply addictive. At its center is a young girl named Coco, who, after accidentally discovering magic, sets out on a journey to become a witch.

What makes this anime unique is its approach to magic, where spells are performed by drawing intricate symbols, an idea that Bug Films elevates beautifully. In fact, one of its most addictive qualities is how the studio uses sound design to enhance these magical moments, making them feel truly majestic. There’s no denying that the hardest part of this experience will be waiting for new episodes once the obsession sets in.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, released in Winter 2026, was undoubtedly the most anticipated anime not just of the season, but arguably of the entire year. With its quality elevated once again, the series proves to be top-tier anime through and through. It’s hard to pinpoint just one addictive element, as everything, from animation and OSTs to narrative and fights, comes together seamlessly. If anything, it’s harder to find something that isn’t addictive about this season.

This season stands as a rare example of anime excellence that doesn’t come around often. Even without Satoru Gojo playing a central role, the series remains completely gripping, perhaps even because of his absence. It’s the kind of season that’s so addictive some fans might binge it in one sitting, only to be left wanting more, with the biggest drawback being that there simply isn’t more of it in 2026.

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