Attack on Titan Confirms Chapter 125 Release Date

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been steadily heading toward its big finale, and series creator Hajime Isayama is even starting to think about what he’ll take on next after it’s all over. This means that each new chapter is more intense than ever as the final climax of the series continues to unfold in the war between Eren and the rest of the world. It makes the monthly release schedule for the manga a bit tough for fans, but what does ease the pain a little bit is getting a confirmed release date for when the next chapter will hit shelves.

As noted by @AoTWiki on Twitter, Chapter 125 of Attack on Titan has been confirmed to be released on January 9th. This will mark a full month since the release of Chapter 124 on December 9th, and you can currently check out the latest chapter of the series with Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan Chapter 125 official release date, January 9th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/kPN3iRpLyk — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) December 8, 2019

As each new chapter continues Eren’s destructive path, it’s become increasingly clear to fans that there’s no way the series can have a happy ending. With Eren on his current genocidal path to destroy all humanity outside of Paradis island, there’s about to be more gruesome deaths with every new chapter of the series. This continues with Chapter 124 as the Survey Corps and everyone else tries to scramble as Eren begins the rumbling.

But as Mikasa and the other members of the Survey Corps wonder if they’ll be saved from Eren’s tirade as he continues to unleash the unrelenting power of the Titans, they too are caught up in the mix as it seems like Eren’s not exactly making sure they’re free of all of the madness. This makes the wait for the next chapter tough, but at least now there’s a confirmed end to the wait!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.