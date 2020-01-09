Attack On Titan Confirms Chapter 126 Release Date

With Attack On Titan crashing toward its conclusion in both the manga and the anime, fans are waiting for any news about the current adventures of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps. As the final arc of the series continues, the war between Marley and Eldia rages on, and Eren finds himself in a serious place of power, which may be a detriment to humanity as a whole. Now, fans need to wait no longer as the release date of the next chapter of Attack On Titan’s manga has been revealed, as the 126th chapter will be coming our way beginning early next month, February 2020!

Twitter User AOTWiki shared the release date for the next chapter of Attack On Titan, with February 7th (in Japan) will usher in the continuation of the battle that has seen Eren and Zeke travel to the past and learn more about the world that they currently reside, which unfortunately may have created more problems than it solved at the end of the day:

Attack on Titan Chapter 126 official release date, February 7th (Japan Time) pic.twitter.com/pUzrbSeLLH — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 8, 2020

The fourth season of the anime will be debuting later this year, putting a pin on the nihilistic series that has introduced the terrifying Titans on the world within the franchise. With the battle currently taking place in the manga giving us the most surprising and hard hitting scenes of the series to date, it will certainly be amazing seeing some of these scenes transition to the anime later in 2020.

One of the biggest strengths of Attack On Titan has been its unpredictability, so we have no idea how the events of this popular world will end, but we’d bet our money on it all wrapping up spectacularly!

What have you thought about the current storyline that rushes Attack On Titan to its conclusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.