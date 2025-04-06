One Piece Spotlights Bonney in the Anime’s New Ending: Watch

Play video

One Piece is finally back in action with new episodes six months after the anime went on hiatus, and with its comeback has debuted a new ending theme sequence putting Jewelry Bonney front and center. One Piece: Egghead Arc brought the first half of its run last year, and it was shockingly announced that the series would be going on a six month hiatus for the first time in the anime’s long running history. It was tough to wait while the anime was in hiatus, but now it’s finally over as the series has officially returned with new episodes at last.

One Piece: Egghead Arc has finally kicked off Part 2 of the anime arc, and with it has officially debuted a new ending theme sequence. Titled “The 1” as performed by muque, this new ending theme sequence puts Bonney front and center as she’s about to be in the middle of a huge event coming in this next phase of the arc. This falls in line with how much she was highlighted in the new opening theme sequence for the series as well, and goes to show how important she’s going to be. Check it out in the video above.

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 has officially returned for new episodes following its six month hiatus, and the anime has returned in a huge way. Not only did it premiere Episode 1123 just this weekend, this is the first of a special double premiere weekend for the series overall. One Piece has returned for two new episodes (with the second now releasing on Sunday, April 6th in Japan), and it was the second of these episodes that debuted the new ending theme sequence for the coming arc.

After so much waiting, this double premiere was definitely welcome to fans as One Piece has picked up right from where everything left off. When we had last seen Luffy and the Straw Hats, they were now stuck at Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory on Egghead as the Marines now surround the island with a force meant to wipe them out completely. But as Luffy has done in the past, he’s ready to challenge anyone who stands in his way no matter what the threat is in order to protect his crew and those he cares about.

How to Catch Up With One Piece

Now that One Piece is back for new episodes for the second half of the Egghead Arc, it’s the perfect time to catch up with it all before things really take off. The new opening and ending theme for the series teases just how important Bonney is going to be for the anime as fans get to see more developments in the story, so it’s no mystery to see she gets so much screen time in these new theme sequences. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how it all plays out in the anime.

If you wanted to catch up with One Piece: Egghead Arc as it airs new episodes in Japan, you can now find the newest episodes (along with all of the episodes seen thus far) streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. As the anime continues, it’s only going to get wilder from here. If it’s anything like the first half of the arc, it’s going to look great when it all goes down too.

What do you think of One Piece‘s new opening and ending for the anime’s comeback this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!