My Hero Academia Readies for the End With New Season 8 Promo

My Hero Academia‘s anime is getting ready to come to an end later this year, and the anime has dropped a special new look at the final season with a new poster for Season 8. My Hero Academia ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi has since gone on to celebrate the manga’s ending in all sorts of fun ways in the months since. But this is all while we wait for the TV anime to bring it all to an end with its adaptation of the final arc coming later this Fall.

My Hero Academia‘s TV anime will be officially coming to an end with the eighth and final season of the series coming later this Fall, and in the coming months fans will get to see more and more of how it’s all coming together. It’s going to be an emotional time for many as fans look back on how far the anime has come over the years, and My Hero Academia is walking down that same memory lane with a special poster seeing Deku and the others celebrate that past with a new poster ahead of the final season’s debut. Check it out below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia’s Final Season

Officially dubbed as My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, My Hero Academia Season 8 will be making its debut some time in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. The series has yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but it will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll alongside the new episodes dropping in Japan. The final season will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous seasons, and so the entire crew will be around for the TV anime’s grand finale.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning to handle the series’ scripts, with Kenji Nagasaki as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. With this final season bringing it all to an end later this Fall, you should make sure to catch up with everything that’s happened in the first seven seasons of My Hero Academia now streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll and Hulu in the meantime.

My Hero Academia Has Something New Hitting This Spring

My Hero Academia might be bringing the TV anime to an end later this Fall, but the franchise is far from over. My Hero Academia will first be hitting screens this Spring with a brand new TV series adapting the official spinoff series that takes place years before the events of the main series. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes showcases new characters as they illegally become heroes in their small town to take on wild new threats, and it’s before there were enough heroes to actually help.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be officially making its debut on April 7th, and will also be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits. This new series follows a young vigilante named Koichi Haimawari who ends up becoming an illegal hero when no one else in his neighborhood is around to help. It shows off even more of the heroes not seen in much action in the main series, so My Hero Academia fans should really make time for it when it starts airing this Spring as it will be a good way to ready yourself for the final season.