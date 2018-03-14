‘Attack on Titan’ Teases the Return of the Colossus Titan

Attack on Titan has come a long way since its first chapter, and the series has more to go still. These days, the manga is concerned with a brewing war, and the action-packed feud isn’t anywhere close to deescalating. If anything, the fight between Marley and Paradis is about to get worse.

Don’t believe it? Just read the series’ latest chapter and you’ll see. After all, things are guaranteed to get crazy when the Colossus Titan makes an appearance.

So, spoilers below!

If you have not caught up on Attack on Titan, you should know its latest chapter came out not long ago. The update follows Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps as they continue their assault on Marley. With the country’s military forces scrambling, an armada was deployed to coordinate troops in light of the Paradis invasion. However, the forces did not go anywhere fast.

Chapter 103 catches up with Armin Arlert after a super-long hiatus. The boy has not been seen in realtime since the ‘Marley’ arc began, but it was theorized that Armin and Eren were responsible for Marley’s missing scouting ships. A brief silhouette of Armin’s Colossus Titan was shown then, but fans are set to see the all-powerful beast make a real-world appearance in Marley.

Attack on Titan brought Armin back to assist Eren’s Attack Titan and the Survey Corps gang. Marley’s armada was obliterated when Armin stood before them and transformed into the Colossus Titan. The transformation expelled a massive burst of energy from the character, blowing away the military ships with ease. The manga stopped short of revealing Armin’s new state to fans in full, but readers are sure they will get a nice close-up of it soon. So, here’s to hoping Attack on Titan gives fans the Armin-Eren tag-team match they have been waiting for ASAP.

