Attack On Titan Composer Announces December Gift to Fans

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan is set to arrive later this year, giving us the long awaited conclusion to the story of the Survey Corps, and it seems aside from Studio MAPPA dropping new episodes this winter, the composer of the upcoming curtain call is promising fans a neat new project to coincide with the finale. Hiroyuki Sawano is promoting the arrival of "Attack On Titan Suite Project", which will apparently give us a behind the scenes look into the making of the music that has helped the anime become so epic during its tenure.

The final season is going to turn the story of Attack On Titan on its ear, changing the power dynamic between the two nations at war in Marley and Eldia. With the third season concluding with the Survey Corps gaining the power of the Colossal Titan, and fending off the killer attacks from Marley via the Beast and Armored Titans, our trio of protagonists in Eren, Mikasa, and Armin ended their recent journey by approaching the sea and vowing to see what lies beyond it. Though the manga for Attack On Titan is still heading toward its finale, it's clear that the long running dark franchise is about to end the bloody battle once and for all.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared the brief first look at the upcoming Attack On Titan Suite Project, which will apparently give us a better look into the making of the music of the franchise, in a nineteen minute video that will be a nice added bonus for fans around the same time as the arrival of the fourth season of its anime:

Attack on Titan suite will be 19 minutes longhttps://t.co/cXiY7dvAg5 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 25, 2020

The fourth season of Attack On Titan is easily going to be one of the most disturbing, terrifying seasons to date, with a brand new threat emerging that will test the Survey Corps to its core and cause the Eldian soldiers to essentially take an introspective look at themselves to determine just what they're willing to do to finally end the war between Eldia and Marley.

Are you excited for this new behind the scenes look at the making of Attack On Titan's score?