‘Attack on Titan’ Composer Drops Update on New Season 3 Tracks

Work on Attack on Titan‘s Season 3B is well underway to prepare for the anime’s big return this Spring, and the compositions for the series have been coming together for the second half of season three.

Series composer Hiroyuki Sawano has been pretty public with updates about his work on the series, and shared another update about how the rest of Attack on Titan‘s third season is coming along.

Sawano shared an update to Twitter that he’s currently working on the music for Season 3 once more, and that (loosely translated) “today is another program recording. The bass is Mr. Tanabe, the guitar is Iamuro, and the drums are white beard!” Sawano previously shared an update to Twitter that he had begun his work on Season 3B, with new singer for the series Eliana being the first artist to record for the second half of the third season as well.

Seeing that Sawano is working on new music for the series with such fervor is a good sign, and fans are hoping this means a new trailer for Season 3B will be out sooner rather than later as the series makes its big return this April. It’s not the only major project currently in the works as the series has also been confirmed for a live-action adaptation produced by Warner Bros. and directed by IT director Andy Muschietti.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.