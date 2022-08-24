Attack on Titan Creator Addresses the Final Arc's Most Upsetting Scene

The final season of Attack on Titan will arrive next year and fans should steel themselves for some devastating moments that will bring the anime adaptation to a close. Studio MAPPA is set to return to the series as Eren Jaeger leads hundreds of Colossal Titans on the world outside of Paradis' borders and the Scout Regiment tries to figure out how to stop the new Founding Titan. In a recent interview with the creator of Vinland Saga, Hajime Isayama broke down one of the most devastating moments of the series.

Warning. If you want to go into the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan's anime with no spoilers, you might want to avoid this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for events that took place in the manga.

One of the most devastating scenes that have yet to be animated solidifies Eren as the villain of the Final Arc, using his wave of Colossal Titans to smash both the guilty and the innocent into the dirt. Two such victims of the wandering behemoths are the refugee children which Eren and his friends encountered during the previous finale of part two of season four. To start this exploration of this scene, creator Makoto Yukimura of Vinland Saga fame addressed the brutal death of the young victims:

"I was shocked at the scene where the refugee children were crushed. I was horrified to think that these children were born to be crushed. That clearly shows the sinfulness of what Eren did, doesn't it?"

Isayama responded to this question but affirming Yukimura's thoughts while also bringing up how this relates to Vinland Saga and its star, the young viking Thorfinn:

"That's exactly right. When it comes to the description of how hard it was to atone for his sins, if you read up to the latest volume of Vinland Saga, I think there was a different ending. It has taken so many volumes to depict Thorfinn as suffering. That's how I learned the importance of layering the story in order to depict a moving scene. I'm sure readers who have followed Thorfinn's journey so far can relate to the weight of his redemption."

Are you emotionally prepared for the end of Attack on Titan's anime adaptation?