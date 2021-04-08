Attack On Titan Creator Releases Final Sketch Ahead of Manga's Last Chapter

✖

The final chapter of Attack On Titan is set to be released in only a few hours, bringing the long-running story created by Hajime Isayama to a close, and the creator of the dark franchise has given fans a final sketch that shows off the Survey Corps in a much happier light. Though anime fans might be a little disheartened with the news that the series won't be coming to a close on the small screen until 2022, it's clear that the manga's story isn't leaving anything on the table as the final story of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa unfolds.

Attack On Titan first began in 2009 thanks to its manga printed in Kodansha, with the anime adaptation beginning a few years later in 2013 thanks to the creative minds at Wit Studio. Though the reins of the series were handed over to MAPPA, the animation studio responsible for the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School, and the upcoming Netflix anime series, Yasuke, fans are still clamoring to see how the story of the Survey Corps will wrap and which of their favorite characters will manage to make it out of the story alive as the war between the Children of Ymir and the nation of Marley inches ever closer to its finale.

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared what is the final sketch by Hajime Isayama before the manga of Attack On Titan comes to a close, showing the heroes and villains of the series giving one last "hoorah" before the story of the Survey Corps reaches its conclusion:

New illustration drawn by Hajime Isayama to promote the final chapter! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Zs1YBjRwob — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) April 7, 2021

While there has been no announcement of a sequel or spin-off to Attack On Titan following the series' conclusion, fans are taking the opportunity to relive numerous moments from the series and honoring the work of Hajime Isayama before the end. Though Attack On Titan might not continue, we expect that Isayama will continue to revisit the world via sketches and artwork released down the line. Needless to say, there are still some big moments left to come for the fourth and final season of the anime.

What do you think of this final sketch by Hajime Isayama? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.