Attack on Titan Fans Really Aren't Ready for the Manga to End

Attack on Titan is moving to one of its most dreaded moments in history this week. After more than a decade in print, the manga will be ending shortly with chapter 139. The big finale is slated to go down at the end of this week, and it turns out fans aren't ready for the epic story to end.

As you can see in the slides below, all eyes are on Attack on Titan right now. Hajime Isayama will publish his final chapter this Friday, so April 9 will mark the end of an era. Fans around the world are dreading the big finish, and it seems many of them are still in shock over the ordeal.

Of course, it is hard to blame these fans. Attack on Titan has been around for more than a decade, and its cultural imprint is massive. The manga and anime are partially credited with helping anime bounce back in the United States following a lull. With the anime slated to wrap next winter, you can see why the impending loss of the manga is wigging out fans. But as we know, all good things must end at some point.

If you want to catch up with Attack on Titan, you can find the manga on Crunchyroll if you are a premium subscriber. The manga is also available on Comixology for digital purchase, so you have time to read up before the epic series closes in just a few days.

Are you ready for Attack on Titan to wrap up? Or do you think the finale is coming too soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.