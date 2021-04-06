Attack on Titan Fans Really Aren't Ready for the Manga to End
Attack on Titan is moving to one of its most dreaded moments in history this week. After more than a decade in print, the manga will be ending shortly with chapter 139. The big finale is slated to go down at the end of this week, and it turns out fans aren't ready for the epic story to end.
As you can see in the slides below, all eyes are on Attack on Titan right now. Hajime Isayama will publish his final chapter this Friday, so April 9 will mark the end of an era. Fans around the world are dreading the big finish, and it seems many of them are still in shock over the ordeal.
Of course, it is hard to blame these fans. Attack on Titan has been around for more than a decade, and its cultural imprint is massive. The manga and anime are partially credited with helping anime bounce back in the United States following a lull. With the anime slated to wrap next winter, you can see why the impending loss of the manga is wigging out fans. But as we know, all good things must end at some point.
If you want to catch up with Attack on Titan, you can find the manga on Crunchyroll if you are a premium subscriber. The manga is also available on Comixology for digital purchase, so you have time to read up before the epic series closes in just a few days.
Are you ready for Attack on Titan to wrap up? Or do you think the finale is coming too soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
An Amazing Run
#ThankYouIsayama— scy || eruhan canon (@erwinslvr) March 31, 2021
For a whole 11 years Hajime Isayama has told the story of Attack on Titan, I’m coming on here to say thank you so much for telling an amazing story with amazing characters. Chapter 139 arrives, marking the official end of AOT. pic.twitter.com/Z8bpNMF5Qo
Hello There
Isayama doing a meet and greet for all the fans after releasing chapter 139 #AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/XsXcfBQokv— Luke (@LukeGj16) March 30, 2021
How Is This Possible?
3 days until Chapter 139 comes out pic.twitter.com/levd0Pqrzj— Images with Attack on Titan Music (@ImagesAOT) April 6, 2021
We're Not Ready
I’m not mentally prepared for chapter 139 of attack on Titan. Can’t believe it’s almost over 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sPQTWdRg2u— Zeus 👾 (@CCwithaMask) April 6, 2021
An Actual Giant
It's insane how much of a cultural phenomenon Attack on Titan is and the massive effect it had on anime culture and the community as a whole. 139 will truly mark the end of an era, probably the biggest ending since 2014. Isayama really made an iconic behemoth. pic.twitter.com/jEGT4XpG6T— Henry Richard Karlsen (@Techrickal) March 30, 2021
It's Going to Happen
Isayama on friday watching the whole fandom cry over the chapter 139 ending #AttackOnTitan #aot pic.twitter.com/1PTugQTm5R— ash (@amtmannn) April 6, 2021
Stressed and Scared
can chapter 139 of attack on titan be released already, my stress levels are through the roof pic.twitter.com/nSqVQDFeXJ— kara (@hiipstec) April 5, 2021
Nothing but Pain
3 more days to attack on titan chapter 139.. pic.twitter.com/VGXM0PuYBW— earth is cancelled (@TalentSustains) April 6, 2021