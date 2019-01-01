‘Attack On Titan’ Creator Announces His Marriage

Attack on Titan‘s creator has had an exciting years professionally, but Hajime Isayama celebrated a major personal milestone in 2018. The artist just confirmed he married last year, and fans are sending the artist all their well wishes as New Year’s carries on.

Taking to his blog, Isayama confirmed he was married in 2018, but the artist chose to keep the identity of his spouse private. Still, the artist did take a moment to stress his commitment to his partner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[I will] devote [myself] even more as a manga creator and as a person with [a] partner from now on,” the artist wrote. (via ANN)

Despite his newlywed status, Isayama has no plans to slow down his manga production. The artist confirmed he will continue drawing into 2019 as planned, so fans of Attack on Titan don’t have to worry about the series ending before its time. A recent documentary did confirm the manga entered its final arc just before 2018 ended, but Isayama has no plans to cull the Survey Corps prematurely because he put a ring on it.

As 2019 moves forward, the artist will work to bring Attack on Titan to an end, but the franchise has other pursuits to consider. Once spring rolls in, the anime will resume airing season three, and Warner Bros. did confirm its plans to make a live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan. Not long ago, Isayama released a statement on the project, and Isayama seems rather optimistic about the film.

“Regarding the film adaptation, many years have already passed since our initial negotiations started — but finally this day has come. First of all, I want to thank all the individuals who put great effort into making today a reality. Thank you for everything you’ve done so far, and please continue to support us from now on,” Isayama told fans.

“I myself am quite proud of this rough-looking work that was created by an inexperienced novice — but now that it’ll pass through the creative minds of some of the most skilled people in the world, how will they craft it.” Isayama continued. “I’m overwhelmed with a sense of good fortune. If I had one final wish in this lifetime, I would hope that this film adaptation will bring happiness to the long-time fans who have enjoyed [Attack on Titan].”

What are you looking forward to with Attack on Titan in 2019? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!