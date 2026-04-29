For The First Time Ever, Godzilla Has a Gun

Godzilla has spent decades relying on its own power to retain the title of “King of the Monsters,” meaning that we haven’t seen the lizard king sporting any weapons. While Kong has worn a weapon in the latest chapters of the MonsterVerse with a mechanical fist strapped to his arm, his eternal rival has been sticking to its own genetics. With this year seeing the release of Godzilla Minus Zero in theaters and Apple TV basking in the popularity of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two, a wild crossover has seen the King of the Monsters sporting a gun in quite a twist.

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Call of Duty: Mobile is a brand new take on the first-person shooter that has risen the ranks to become one of the video game franchises in the world. The new kaiju crossover is officially here as the fourth season of the game, Eternal Prison, sees both skins for players recreating Godzilla and Kong in the forms of “ARMOR: Godzilla” and “Cosmic Silverback” skins. While these skins might not increase your size while playing the mobile entry, they do bring the MonsterVerse titans to the game in a unique way. You can check out the full version of the Godzilla skin below, while also witnessing the trailer for the season.

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The Godzilla Draw is live NOW! pic.twitter.com/v0vC6a4jtw — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 28, 2026

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Godzilla’s Reign of Destruction Continues

Toho

Godzilla is taking on the world on two fronts, with Toho in Japan planning to release the long-awaited sequel to Godzilla Minus One this fall. Once again bringing back the lizard king as a foe to humanity, the Academy-Award winning franchise will once again see Takashi Yamazaki in the director’s seat for Minus Zero. While there are plenty of questions still surrounding the upcoming sequel, many kaiju enthusiasts are wondering if the lizard king will have company this time around, as there are more than a few classic kaiju that would work well in this setting. With Godzilla already shown to be storming his way to North America in the film, the sky might be the limit.

On the Western front, the MonsterVerse is already in the second season of Monarch, as mentioned earlier, but Godzilla and Kong have plans to return to the silver screen. Next year, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will arrive in theaters, and while story details are few and far between, there have been rumblings that a new colossal threat is entering the MonsterVerse. Specifically, the Writers Guild of America hinted at the idea that Space Godzilla would threaten both the King of the Monsters and Skull Island’s ruler, making for a monster big enough to once again unite the former rivals. As of the writing of this article, there hasn’t been a fourth crossover film confirmed as of yet, but the popularity of the MonsterVerse means that we might be in store for far more Godzilla-centric movies and television shows in the future.

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