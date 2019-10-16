Attack On Titan Creator Meets MMA Star Demetrious Johnson In New Video

Anime continues to work its way into the wide world of sports. In the National Football League, numerous players are honoring series like Dragon Ball and Naruto with touchdown dances that mimic those seen in these series and wear merchandise from these franchises to boot. In the UFC, the premiere league for mixed martial arts, a number of fighters have paid homage to anime as well through their entrances and gear. Now, one MMA star, Demetrious Johnson, has taken his love to the next level by travelling to meet one of his heroes, Hajime Isayama, aka the creator of Attack On Titan.

Twitter User AOTWiki shared the short video that shows the enthusiastic Johnson getting the opportunity to meet the creator of one of the biggest anime franchises of the day, with Demetrious nerding out about the property as he greets Isayama proper:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mixed martial artist Demetrious Johnson meeting Hajime Isayama Source: https://t.co/mAYQZPZBAH pic.twitter.com/pQ4SZAfWNX — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) October 10, 2019

Demetrious Johnson has had a prolific career within the UFC, becoming the inaugural champion for the Flyweight League. Weighing in at under 140 pounds, it’s clear that Johnson manages to pack quite a punch regardless of his size. Perhaps that explains his love of Attack On Titan, with humanity managing to take down giant Titans even though the large, naked, smiling creatures tower over them. On top of this championship achievement, Johnson also defended his championship the most of any Flyweight champion, with eleven consecutive victories.

Attack On Titan is able to attract so many fans thanks not just to its amazing animation, but also its nihilistic and dark storytelling where they do not seem to live in a world of black and white, but rather of constant greys. With the finale inching closer in both the anime and the manga, fan anticipation for the franchise is at an all time high and its no wonder that Demetrious would take the opportunity to meet with Hajime Isayama.

What do you think of the world of UFC meeting Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.