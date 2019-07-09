Attack on Titan Reveals SPOILER’S Big Crush

Attack on Titan knows more about slaughter than it does romance, but that doesn’t mean the series is inept a love. Over the years, several heroes have fallen for one another with varying success, and it seems yet another crush has come to light.

And this time, fans are not look to Mikasa and Eren. The love lies between two young kids, and their future has fans feeling equal parts happy and upset.

Recently, Attack on Titan saw chapter 118 go live, and it was there fans saw Falco and Gabi meet up. The boy was separated some time ago as he had unknowingly ingested some of Zeke’s spinal fluid. Held hostage by the Beast Titan, Falco was forced away from Gabi, but the pair reunited once Marley kicked off its surprise attack on Paradis.

When the two reunited, they had a brief talk about mortality, and Falco took the chance to reveal his secret crush on Gabi.

“I like you. I became a Warrior Candidate because I didn’t want you to inherit the Armored Titan,” the boy said with a fierce blush.

“I wanted you to live a long life so that we could get married and you could be happy forever,” Falco added. “I might turn into a titan, so I want to get it all out there.”

The confession took Gabi off guard as you might expect, but she was not going to let the moment go to waste. Ripping off Falco’s armband, Gabi pulls the boy out into the battlefield in hopes of saving his life. Just as Colt says, Zeke may not scream if he knows Falco happened to ingest his spiked wine, but fans are not so sure that will be the case.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.